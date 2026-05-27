NJPW issued the following:

Announcement from New Japan Pro-Wrestling

We hereby announce that our largest shareholder, Bushiroad Inc.,(“Bushiroad”) has concluded a share transfer agreement as of today with TV Asahi Corporation (“TV Asahi”) and CyberAgent, Inc.( “CyberAgent”) regarding Bushiroad’s shares in our company (the “Share Transfer”).

As TV Asahi is already a shareholder of our company, this Share Transfer constitutes an additional acquisition of shares for them. Our company will become a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi once the necessary procedures have been completed.

Currently, we have no plans to make any changes to our various business operations, including the events we organize, as a result of this Share Transfer. We would like to express our gratitude to Bushiroad, which has supported our business for many years as our largest shareholder, and we look forward to working together with TV Asahi and CyberAgent to further expand our business.

Thank you very much for your continued support.