New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their final NJPW STRONG tapings of the year will be taking place on December 9th at the Vermont in Hollywood in Riverside California, with the event being titled, “Nemesis.” Full details can be found below.

Nemesis will see the definitive final statements of NJPW STRONG’s best in 2021, as the table is set for 2022 and the biggest year for STRONG yet. Major names and matches are set to be announced very soon; stay tuned!

Tickets for Nemesis will go on sale at 10AM Pacific on November 16, so get ready for your last chance to see NJPW live in the US in 2021!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: Nemesis

The Vermont Hollywood

Thursday December 9

Doors 6PM Bell 7PM

Tickets on sale November 16 10 AM https://dice.fm/event/ng659-new-japan-pro-wrestling-nemesis-9th-dec-the-vermont-hollywood-los-angeles-tickets

Ringside: $100

Front standing $50

Balcony standing $40

Back standing $25