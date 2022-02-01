New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Tom Lawlor will participate in an online meet and greet on February 16th. Full details, including the cost of special merchandise, can be found below.

Filthy Tom Lawlor has been dominating NJPW Strong as the Openweight Champion for almost a year! Now the leader of Team Filthy is inviting his fans to join him for an online meet & greet on February 16. Grab some signed goods and you can ask Tom any question you like and he will answer it live on stream!

・ This event is planned to last for 60 mins.

・ We reserve the right to moderate any messages and questions should the content be unsuitable.

・ If you purchase during the live on the day, or depending on the order of purchase, you may not have your question answered or have your goods signed during the live event. Autographed goods will be sent to you. We apologize for any inconvenience.

・Signed goods are assigned at random and you may not receive the exact item that is signed during the livestream.

・Event subject to cancellation due to wrestler injury or other unforeseen circumstance.