NJPW announced the field of 28 wrestlers for the annual G1 Climax tournament that is set to begin on July 16 in Hokkaido and conclude on August 18 at Nippon Budokan.
Here is the list of participants in the tournament:
Kazuchika Okada
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tetsuya Naito
Hirooki Goto
Tama Tonga
Shingo Takagi
Chase Owens
Bad Luck Fale
Yujiro Takahashi
EVIL
Tom Lawlor
Juice Robinson
JONAH
YOSHI-HASHI
Toru Yano
Tomohiro Ishii
Jeff Cobb
Great-O-Khan
Will Ospreay
Aaron Henare
SANADA
Jay White
KENTA
El Phantasmo
Taichi
Zack Sabre Jr.
Lance Archer
David Finlay