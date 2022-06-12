NJPW announced the field of 28 wrestlers for the annual G1 Climax tournament that is set to begin on July 16 in Hokkaido and conclude on August 18 at Nippon Budokan.

Here is the list of participants in the tournament:

Kazuchika Okada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto

Tama Tonga

Shingo Takagi

Chase Owens

Bad Luck Fale

Yujiro Takahashi

EVIL

Tom Lawlor

Juice Robinson

JONAH

YOSHI-HASHI

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

SANADA

Jay White

KENTA

El Phantasmo

Taichi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Lance Archer

David Finlay