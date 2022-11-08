New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing pay-per-view details for the November 20th Historic X-Over event. Check it out below.

A special press conference in Tokyo today saw comments from competitors at the Historic X-Over card on November 20 in Ariake Arena.

Starting off the conference, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi introduced LEC’s Mizu no Gekiochi-kun as the official sponsor for the main event IWGP Women’s Championship match between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI, as well as the details for the NJPW World PPV purchase, on sale now for 2,980 Yen (approx $27 USD).

STARDOM Executive Producer went on to comment on the historic significance of the event, stating ‘this is the first crossover event between two world leading organizations. I think this is a real jewel in the crown of NJPW’s 50 year history. Hearing the card run down just now, you have title matches, mixed tags, real attraction matches, everything all together here. I hope the world’s eyes will be watching, and enjoy an incredible event.’