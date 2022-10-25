New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature matchups from the promotion’s recent Declaration of Power special, which included the Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH rematch. Full details on NJPW’s AXS TV lineup can be found below.

NJPW on AXS continues this Thursday at 10/9c with an epic confrontation from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Kazuchika Okada takes on the giant JONAH in a bid to avenge his G1 Climax loss, and hand the Top Dog his first pinfall or submission loss in the process- something the TMDK leader is not willing to give the Rainmaker.

Also this week, Los Ingobernables De Japon meet United Empire in eight man tag team action. With Tetsuya Naito set to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a tag team preview also sees targets made of IWGP Junior Tag champs Francesco Akira and TJP.

Watch all the action at 10/9c Thursday on AXS or in select markets on Fight Network!