NJPW Resurgence has been announced for May.

NJPW has announced that the Resurgence pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, May 21 from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, ranging from $25 to $299.

NJPW Resurgence will air live on pay-per-view, and then the event will be broken up into four episodes of the NJPW Strong TV show later this year for NJPW World subscribers. This will be under the new NJPW Strong Live and NJPW Strong On Demand model announced in January.

The inaugural Resurgence event was held in August 2021 from Los Angeles, and was headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi capturing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Lance Archer.

Below is a new promo for NJPW Resurgence:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.