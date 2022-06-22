KUSHIDA and KENTA are returning to in-ring action for NJPW on New Japan Road shows set for next month.

NJPW has announced that KUSHIDA’s first match back will be on July 3, when he teams with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Alex Zayne to take on KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo. There will also be a match on July 4. NJPW issued the following:

KUSHIDA & KENTA Comeback matches set for Korakuen Hall to start July

Korakuen Hall triple header highlighted by big returns and big debuts

After Forbidden Door on Sunday, the New Japan Road will continue on July 3, with a triple header in Korakuen Hall seeing the ground laid on the road to G1 Climax 32.

The events will also see the monumental return of KUSHIDA. After leaving NJPW for WWE in February 2019, KUSHIDA will wrestle his first NJPW match in over three years on July 3 in Korakuen. His partner will be his long time Hontai friend and last opponent in New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and the duo will be joined by the returning Alex Zayne! KUSHIDA just so happens to have been Zayne’s final WWE opponent, meaning the trio come full circle to head back to the future tonight.

Opposite them though will be an intimidating BULLET CLUB force, headed up by the returning KENTA. After being put on the injured list by his vicious hardcore war with Tanahashi at the Tokyo Dome in January, KENTA seeks revenge alongside Gedo and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, who has made it very clear that KUSHIDA has to prove himself before he gets a shot at the gold. Will that process begin on July 3?

On July 4, KUSHIDA and Tanahashi will take on KENTA and Ishimori in a star studded straight tag team main event that should see tensions escalate between the two sides. The next night, and the BULLET CLUB trio of KENTA, Ishimori and Gedo again reforms, this time to face KUSHIDA, Tanahashi and Jado.

Meanwhile, after Clark Connors wowed Korakuen Hall against Tomohiro Ishii on June 21, two more of his LA Dojo compatriots make the trip to Korakuen. Alex Coughlin has reinvented himself as ‘The Android’ and will be showing cybernetic strength to the Tokyo faithful. The DKC will round out the trio, and his heart and D-K-Fire will be hard to contain in his Japanese debut.

On July 3, the LA Dojo trio will face Los Ingobernables De Japon’s Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. July 4 has them take on DOUKI, El Desperado and Taichi, while July 5 has them against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Alex Zayne; tough competition indeed for the LA trio.

With plenty more thrilling matches besides, you do not want to take your eyes off the New Japan Road on NJPW World!