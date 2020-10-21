New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for night one of the Road To Power Struggle tour, which will be headlined by an IWGP NEVER Openweight six-man tag title matchup. Check out the card below.

-Tomohiro Ishii/Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI versus DOUKI/Zack Sabre Jr./Taichi for the IWGP NEVER Openweight six-man championship

-Tetsuya Naito/SANANA versus EVIL/Dick Togo

-Kota Ibushi/Hiroshi Tanahashi/Tomoaki Honma versus Jay White/Gedo/KENTA

-BUSHI/Shingo Takagi/Hiromu Takahashi versus Yoshinobu Kanemaru/El Desperado/Minoru Suzuki

-Kazuchika Okada/Gabriel Kidd versus Will Ospreay/Great-O-Khan

-Yota Tsuji versus Yuya Uemura