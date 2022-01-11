New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several title matchups for the January 19th & January 20th Golden Series in Hokkaido events. Check out the lineup for the two night series below.

FEBRUARY 19TH:

-Robbie Eagles/Tiger Mask versus El Phantasmo/Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP junior tag titles

-Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI versus EVIL/Yujiro Takahashi for the IWGP tag team titles

-Hiroshi Tanahashi verus SANADA for the IWGP United States title

FEBRUARY 20TH:

-Toru Yano versus Minoru Suzuki for the KOPW 2022 title

-CHAOS versus The House of Torture for the IWGP Six Man tag titles

-Kazuchika Okada versus Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title