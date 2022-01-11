New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several title matchups for the January 19th & January 20th Golden Series in Hokkaido events. Check out the lineup for the two night series below.
FEBRUARY 19TH:
-Robbie Eagles/Tiger Mask versus El Phantasmo/Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP junior tag titles
-Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI versus EVIL/Yujiro Takahashi for the IWGP tag team titles
-Hiroshi Tanahashi verus SANADA for the IWGP United States title
FEBRUARY 20TH:
-Toru Yano versus Minoru Suzuki for the KOPW 2022 title
-CHAOS versus The House of Torture for the IWGP Six Man tag titles
-Kazuchika Okada versus Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight title