New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Suzuki-Gun member BUSHI and IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi have both been pulled from today’s Summer Struggle event in Shizuoka. The promotion revealed that both men have sustained fevers, and would be undergoing PCR Tests.
As of this writing this is the only show that Takagi will be missing. He’s still scheduled to defend his world title against EVIL at the September 5th Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome. Check out the announcement below.
【お詫び】
本日の静岡・ふじさんめっせ大会に出場予定だった鷹木信悟選手、BUSHI選手は、
発熱症状が見られ、PCR検査を受けるために試合を欠場させていただきます。
両選手の試合を楽しみにされていた皆様には大変申し訳ございませんが、
なにとぞご理解のほどよろしくお願いいたします。#njpw pic.twitter.com/6OroQD3Wpu
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 15, 2021