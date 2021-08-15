New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Suzuki-Gun member BUSHI and IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi have both been pulled from today’s Summer Struggle event in Shizuoka. The promotion revealed that both men have sustained fevers, and would be undergoing PCR Tests.

As of this writing this is the only show that Takagi will be missing. He’s still scheduled to defend his world title against EVIL at the September 5th Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome. Check out the announcement below.