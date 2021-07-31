New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Shota Umino will no longer be able to compete at the August 14th Resurgence event in Los Angeles due to travel restrictions between the United States and the United Kingdom. Full details are below.

As a result of travel restrictions between the UK and USA, Shota Umino, who was scheduled to participate at Resurgence on August 14 at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum and NJPW STRONG’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed August 16 at Thunder Studios, will be unable to compete at either event.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Umino wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.