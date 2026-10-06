NJPW is teaming up with “Street Fighter” ahead of the upcoming movie’s worldwide release.

The “Street Fighter” cast features several notable names from the wrestling world, including NJPW’s Hirooki Goto and WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Goto portrays E. Honda in the film, and NJPW has announced a promotional collaboration with “Street Fighter” for its King of Pro Wrestling 2026 event. As part of the partnership, the “Street Fighter” movie logo will be featured on the ring mat and displayed on the corner ring posts during the show.

King of Pro Wrestling 2026 takes place on Monday, October 12, from Sumo Hall in Tokyo. The event is one of NJPW’s biggest shows of the fall and a major stop on the road to Wrestle Kingdom 21.

The “Street Fighter” movie is scheduled for a worldwide release just four days later on October 16.

Based on the popular video game franchise, the film features Rhodes in the role of Guile, while Reigns portrays Akuma.

Goto has yet to be announced for a match at King of Pro Wrestling after recently coming up short against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji at Destruction in Kobe.

Tsuji will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against 2026 G1 Climax winner Ryohei Oiwa in the main event of King of Pro Wrestling.

The event will stream live on NJPW World with English commentary available.