Toru Yano is slated to defend the provisional King of Pro-Wrestling Championship against Bad Luck Fale on Wednesday, December 23rd.

On Tuesday, NJPW announced that the bout will be held in a bodyslam or last corner pad match at Road to Tokyo Dome in Korakuen Hall. NJPW issued the following:

Rules set for Yano vs Fale December 23!

Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad Match the stipulation for final KOPW2020 bout

Over the past week, voting has been underway to determine the stipulation in the final KOPW2020 defence, with December 23 seeing NJPW’s last matches of the year. After 24,639 votes were cast worldwide, the results are as follows:

Bad Luck Fale, Bodyslam Match: 5813 votes, 23.6%

Toru Yano, Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad Match: 18,826, 76.4%

Toru Yano’s rules will win out, and the KOPW2020 match tomorrow night will be contested as a Bodyslam or Last Cornerpad Match! Who emerges with the KOPW trophy?