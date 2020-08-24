NJPW Announces Stipulations For First Round Matchups Of KOPW 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the match stipulations for this Wednesday’s first round matchups of the KOPW 2020.

-Fans voted for Kacuhika Okada to face Yujiro Takahashi, Jado, and Gedo in 1-on-3 handicap match.

-Fans voted for Toru Yano and BUSHI to have a no DQ matchup where you can win with a 2-count on pinfalls.

-Fans voted for Satoshi Kojima and El Desperado to not be allowed to use finishers in their matchup, and if they do it will result in a DQ.

Check out the full announcement below.