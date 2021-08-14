New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be defending his STRONG Openweight championship against Lio Rush at the promotion’s August 16th Fighting Spirit Unleashed event from Thunder Studios. Full details can be found below.

Filthy Tom Lawlor’s fourth defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship will take place in Thunder Studios, at Fighting Spirit Unleashed and NJPW STRONG’s first matches in front of a live crowd.

After Tom Lawlor recently logged his third successful defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima, he was confronted backstage by Lio Rush. The Man of the Hour declared that he was not going to wait for any more championship opportunities to come his way, and that he would be calling his shot. Lawlor laughed off Rush, but this week on STRONG, Rush and Karl Fredericks scored a convincing victory against Lawlor and his Team Filthy partner Danny Limelight.

Can Rush be the Man of the Hour and claim his first NJPW Championship? Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings are SOLD OUT August 16, but get set to watch the championship action in the coming weeks on NJPW STRONG!