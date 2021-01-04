New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on night one of WrestleKingdom 15 that they are launching a new mobile game entitled, “Strong Spirits,” which is set to release later this year. The promotion later issued the following press release along with a teaser video. Check them both out below.

The action, excitement and passion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be hitting smart devices worldwide in 2021, courtesy of DreCom and Bushimo! There’s much more news to come from Strong Spirits, so make sure you follow @njpwss_global on Twitter and check out the game’s official website for more!