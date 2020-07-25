NJPW Announces “Summer Struggle” Stadium Shows, Adding New Program To New Japan World

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced at this morning’s Sengoku Lord that they will be holding a series of events called Summer Struggle from the Jingu Stadium in Tokyo. The venue holds nearly 37,000 fans, but with Japan still practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 the fan attendance will not be capacity. This will be the promotion’s first stadium event since 1999.

NJPW also announced that they will be launching the NJPW Strong program, which will begin this summer on New Japan World. Check out the video announcements below.