NJPW has announced that AEW star Juice Robinson is suspended.

Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision pay-per-view was set to feature Robinson vs. Fred Rosser. It was revealed during Rosser’s entrance that he had reserved a ringside seat for Robinson’s wife, AEW star Toni Storm, who did not appear. Robinson then attacked Rosser before the match could begin, hitting a piledriver on the ramp and a suplex on the floor.

The referee tried to restore order but Robinson laid him out. Robinson entered the ring and brought the seat reserved for his wife, then used it to keep the attack going on Rosser. Robinson went for a roll of quarters for the Left Hand of God, then finished Rosser off with one more shot to the back of the head. After the assault, Robinson took the mic and warned Rosser to keep Storm’s name out of his mouth.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!,” Robinson said before leaving.

Robinson was scheduled to face Lance Archer at tonight’s NJPW Collision In Philadelphia pay-per-view, in a tournament match to eventually crown a new #1 contender to IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega. Rosser will now replace Robinson in the match with Archer.

Rosser was scheduled to team with Rocky Romero to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at tonight’s event. Homicide will now replace Rosser to team with Romero.

NJPW’s issued a storyline statement this morning and noted that Robinson is suspended until further notice.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On April 15 at Capital Collision, a scheduled match between Juice Robinson and Fred Rosser ended in a no contest when Robinson attacked Rosser before the bell, and also assaulted an official. New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the safety of its competitors and staff at the highest priority, and after careful consideration, has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended effective immediately and until further notice. As a result, Robinson will not compete at Collision in Philadelphia. NJPW apologises for the sudden card change and any inconvenience and disappointment caused,” they wrote.

Below are related shots from Saturday’s Capital Collision show from the Sports & Entertainment Arena in Washington, DC:

"You keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!" ~ ROCK HARD Juice Robinson after Fred Rosser left a reserved seat for Toni Storm.#NJCapital pic.twitter.com/1Uz1woEDeI — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 16, 2023

Juice has a message for the DC crowd. #njcapital pic.twitter.com/bW0IRS4LSM — FITE (@FiteTV) April 16, 2023

'You keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!' A grudge match for Juice Robinson and Fred Rosser never got started in DC, a no contest following a violent assault.#njcapital report:https://t.co/xJOG71GnMz Order the replay now!https://t.co/poZQHcyDwl#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/gXlbbZubSV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2023

