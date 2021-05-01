Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will square off in tag team action on next week’s episode of NJPW Strong.
Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita in a tag match on this show.
Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Title against Nagata on the May 12th edition of Dynamite. Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita. NJPW issued the following:
Jon Moxley, Yuji Nagata in action next week on STRONG! 【NJoA】
Preview tag for May 12’s IWGP US title match set
The world is buzzing after April 28’s massive announcement of Jon Moxley versus Yuji Nagata for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Wednesday May 12 on AEW Dynamite.
That’s not all, as on Friday May 7, Collision comes to NJPW STRONG with an immense main event. Yuji Nagata will team up with Ren Narita for the first time since Narita’s Noge Dojo days, and the two will take on Jon Moxley and another number one contender- STRONG Openweight number one contender Chris Dickinson!
The International Purveyor of Violence and the Dirty Daddy will make a formidable combination indeed for this must watch main event next Friday on STRONG!
Watch STRONG Fridays at 10/9c on NJPW World!