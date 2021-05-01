Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will square off in tag team action on next week’s episode of NJPW Strong.

Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Title against Nagata on the May 12th edition of Dynamite. Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team against Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita. NJPW issued the following: