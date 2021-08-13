New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that talent from the STARDOM promotion will be competing in kick-off matches at the September 4th & September 5th Wrestle Grand Slam events from the MetLife Dome. Full details can be found below.

After fans attending Wrestle Kingdom the last two years sampled the action of STARDOM, September 4 & 5 will see the promotion’s incredible female competitors hit the ring at Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome!

Stay tuned for some exciting information about the special kickoff matches very soon!