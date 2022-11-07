World Tag League 2022 will start on November 21 and end on December 4, according to an announcement from NJPW.
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, ten teams will battle, with the victorious team receiving a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). Here are the teams:
- Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions, 2021 World Tag League winners)
- HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2021 World Tag League finalists. EVIL 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner. Yujiro 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion)
- Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions. Naito 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, SANADA 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner)
- United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) (O-Khan: 2x former IWGP Tag Team Champion)
- Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi) (Yano: 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, Tanahashi: 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion)
- Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (1x NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions)
- Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) (2011 G1 Tag League winners. Archer: 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, Suzuki: 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion)
- BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 1x IWGP Tag Team Champions)
- TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)
- Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin