New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Chase Owens will be withdrawing from this year’s World Tag League tournament due to a death in his family. The Crown Jewel took to Twitter to comment on the situation, where he writes, “8 years I’ve been coming to Japan and luckily nothing like this has happened before. But at this time I need to be at home with my family! I will be taking time away from social media. Japan I will see you again soon. Thank you everyone for your understanding.”

Check out the full press release, along with Owens’ tweet, below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Chase Owens, who has been competing alongside Bad Luck Fale in the World Tag League, will be returning home for the remainder of the series following a death in the family, and will be absent from events starting tonight in Osaka. We aplogise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Chase wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Tonight’s scheduled bout between Fale and Owens and Bishamon will be cancelled. For the remainder of the tour, Chase and Fale’s World Tag League matches will be forfeited, and two points awarded to their scheduled opponents. Forthcoming World and Super Junior Tag League dates will also see card changes; check https://www.njpw1972.com/schedule/ for full information. NJPW joins fans in wishing our condolences to Chase’s family.