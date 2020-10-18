New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this year’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view will once again take place over the course of two-nights (January 4th and January 5th) from the legendary Tokyo Dome venue. Details are below.

This January, NJPW made history with the first ever back to back wrestling events in the Tokyo Dome. With the Double Gold Dash, Jyushin Thunder Liger’s retirement match and much more besides, Wrestle Kingdom 14 was a phenomenal success that had the world watching.

During the G1 Climax finals on October 18, Wrestle Kingdom 15 was officially announced, as NJPW returns once more for two nights in Japan’s legendary stadium. After the legendary weekend that was January 4 & 5 2020, how will New Japan Pro-Wrestling march into 2021?

Stay tuned for more information on Wrestle Kingdom 15 soon!