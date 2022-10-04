New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s programming on AXS TV will see a number of matches from the promotion’s recent Burning Spirit Series events, which includes several title showdowns. Full details, including how the broadcast will feature an Antonio Inoki tribute, are below.

This week’s edition of NJPW on AXS will see a pair of title matches from Kobe, as the Burning Spirit series reached its conclusion.

The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championships are on the line when Francesco Akira and TJP face the challenge of Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi. The United Empire took the titles in impressive form in Korakuen Hall back in June, but former champions Team Six or Nine want to reclaim their gold.

Karl Anderson takes on Hiroshi Tanahashi in his first defence of the NEVER Openweight Championship. ‘Bright Lights’ Anderson is reunited with a key career rival, as Hiroshi Tanahashi looks for a second reign with NEVER gold.

Watch both matches on NJPW on AXS at 10/9c after IMPACT Wrestling Thursday!

(This week’s edition will open with a special tribute to Antonio Inoki)