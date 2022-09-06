New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing three matchups from the recent Nippon Buddokan event will be airing on the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. This includes Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay, and Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo. Check out the full details below.

NJPW action continues on AXS this Thursday night at 10/9c after IMPACT Wrestling, with three bouts to look out for.

Tetsuya Naito will take on Zack Sabre Jr. As Naito hung onto G1 survival, he had to defeat Sabre, who headed into the Budokan with a firm points advantage.

Will Ospreay takes on Juice Robinson. When Ospreay was finally united with the IWGP US Championship, Robinson was indignant, and attacked Ospreay before relieving him of the red and gold belt before a critical showdown in the Nippon Budokan.

Plus, Shingo Takagi faces El Phantasmo. ELP was driven to show that he belonged in the heavyweight ranks, and to do so at the expense of Shingo, showing in the process that he was Takagi’s ‘daddy’.

Catch all these huge matches this Thursday on AXS!