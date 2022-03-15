New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA IWGP U.S. title match from this year’s New Year’s Golden Series event will be broadcast on this week’s edition of AXS TV. Full details are below.

Every Thursday night, NJPW action hits AXS TV at 10/9c, and this week sees incredible title action from Sapporo!

Hiroshi Tanahashi defends the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against SANADA from the New Year’s Golden Series. After Tanahashi defended the red and gold at Wrestle Kingdom in a brutal no DQ war, the Ace wanted to put wrestling back on the belt with a classical match against SANADA. Yet Cold Skull was to be no easy defence for the Ace!

Relive the match, or watch for the first time this Thursday on AXS!