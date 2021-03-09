New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s lineup for their show on the Roku Channel. Details are below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time. This week, catch Taichi vs Kazuchika Okada from New Beginning in Sapporo 2020, and Jon Moxley in tag team action as he teams with SHO, YOH and Ryusuke Taguchi against Suzuki-Gun!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!