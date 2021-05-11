New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing three matchups for this week’s edition of STRONG, which fill feature the STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in action. Check out the matchups below.

-Fred Rosser/Lio Rush versus Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo)

-Rocky Rmero versus AJZ

-Brody King/Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks/TJP versus JR Katos/Chris Dickinson/Danny Limelight/Tom Lawlor