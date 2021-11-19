New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matchups for the December 9th NJPW STRONG Nemesis event from the Vermont Hollywood in California, which will feature the New Japan return of Christopher Daniels taking on top company superstar Jay White. Check it out below.
-Jay White versus Christopher Daniels
-Jonah versus David Finlay
-Ariya Daivari versus Alex Zayne
First matches official for #njpwSTRONG's last tapings of 2021!
Jay White v Chris Daniels!
JONAH v David Finlay!
Two huge first time ever encounters!
Ariya Daivari and Alex Zayne in a spectacular rematch!
DEC.9 in Hollywood!
👀https://t.co/mQTlIFFgQ3
🎟️https://t.co/6LtG1EnWZb pic.twitter.com/v7c2ugjIq8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 19, 2021