New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the promotion’s annual New Year Dash event, which takes place on January 5th, one day after WrestleKingdom 17. NJPW adds that this will be the first time in three years they have allowed international fans to attend the event due to the restrictions put in place from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Details are below.

On January 4 2023, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will see the ultimate culmination of our 50th Anniversary celebrations, and NJPW pay tribute to our founder and icon Antonio Inoki. One day later, the mystery spectacular that is New Year Dash returns to the calendar, with all the fallout from Wrestle Kingdom on a mystery card!

Tickets are on sale NOW for New Year Dash especially for our overseas fans!

New Year Dash!! 2023

Date: Thursday January 5 2023

Door 17:00 Start 18:30

Venue：Ota-ku Prefectural Gymnasium, Tokyo

[Ticket Tiers]

1F Stand A 10,500 Yen (approx. $80)

2F Stand B 8,500 Yen (approx. $65)

2F Stand C 6,500 Yen (approx $50)