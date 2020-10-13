New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the special two-night NEVER event, which takes place on October 16th & 23rd and airs on NJPW Strong. Full details, including matchups, can be found below.

NEVER will be the next major event coming to NJPW STRONG on October 16 and 23 at 10 eastern/9 central. With matches that embody the ‘never say die’ concept of the NEVER title, you can expect first time ever matchups that pit junior heavyweights against heavyweights, and young up and comers against established names.

The main event on night two of NEVER on October 23 will see Rocky Romero take on Jay White in singles action. Last week on STRONG, Romero shocked the world, shocked himself, and especially shocked Jay White when he eliminated him from contention in the 12 man tag team main event. Now Romero gets a tremendous opportunity against the man who could well be the G1 Climax 30 winner by the time the match takes place.

Flip Gordon and Brody King will be facing the Guerrillas of Destiny on night two of NEVER. Ever since reuniting after New Japan Cup USA, GoD have stamped their mark firmly on NJPW STRONG, easily defeating makeshift teams in the past, but this is their first test against an established duo in Gordon and King. With eyes looking at World Tag League in November, GoD will want the world to know that whether in the tournament or not, they deserve the label of NJPW’s franchise team.

Well travelled junior heavyweight ACH will be taking on rising heavyweight Alpha Wolf Karl Fredericks on October 23. After spending nearly two years away from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, ACH has returned to the cerulean blue with a new found focus and a determined attitude, but he has yet to wrestle in singles competition. Now he seeks to seize the spotlight against Fredericks, who will want to follow up on a win over Misterioso back at Fighting Spirit Unleashed with another result against established competition.

Night two of NEVER will kick off with Fred Rosser taking on Clark Connors. Just two weeks after winning the very first Lion’s Break Crown, Connors gets a huge test in the form of Mr. No Days Off. While Rosser’s global resume is undisputable, his journey in NJPW rings is just beginning, and Connors will be using his promotional pride in being a product of the LA Dojo when he takes Rosser on. Can he sink in the Boston Crab on the mammoth Rosser? If he does, will the result be the quick tapouts we’ve seen in recent weeks? We find out on October 23.