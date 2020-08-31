New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matches for the September 11th New Japan Road show from the legendary Korakuen Hall. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI will defend their IWGP NEVER Openweight six-man tag team championship against Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and SHO in a rematch from earlier this summer.

The recently vacated IWGP junior tag team championship will also be crowned at this show, with qualifying matchups from the New Japan tour set to determine who faces one another for the titles on September 11th.

Check out the full details for the event here.