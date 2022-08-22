The next title defense for IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White has been officially announced.

NJPW has announced Tama Tonga vs. White with the title on the line for the NJPW Declaration of Power event on Monday, March 10 from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Tonga was named the next challenger for White by defeating him in the recent G1 Climax tournament, which was won by Kazuchika Okada. This will mark White’s second title defense since winning the title from Okada at Dominion back on June 12. He retained over Okada, “Hangman” Adam Page and Adam Cole at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event on June 26, and that was it.

Okada is set to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 17, but he will face Jonah in a special singles bout at Declaration of Power.

Okada vs. Jonah at Declaration of Power was booked after Jonah defeated Okada in the G1. The G1 winner usually defends their Wrestle Kingdom title shot during the road to the Tokyo Dome, but Okada has said that he wants to elevate the prestige of the G1 by guaranteeing the winner gets their Wrestle Kingdom title shot without having to defend it.

NJPW noted that they are bringing back the Declaration of Power name as part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The company wrote on their official website, “October 10 will see NJPW return to Ryogoku Sumo Hall, with a traditional national sports day holiday event back on the calendar. This time, as NJPW continues to revive classic tour names from our 50 year history, Declaration of Power is back from being a regular series through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Besides Tonga vs. White and Okada vs. Jonah, no other matches for Declaration of Power have been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

