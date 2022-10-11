New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament. It starts on October 14 and ends at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

The tournament matches will be contested under a 15-minute time limit; if a match goes the 15-minute distance, decisions will be made via a coin toss. Here is the bracket:

October 14, Korakuen Hall

– David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

– Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 15, Korakuen Hall

– YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb

– Aaron Henare vs EVIL

October 16, Nagaoka

– SANADA vs. Taichi

– Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

October 26, Korakuen Hall

– Ren Narita vs Tomohiro Ishii

– Toru Yano vs Great-O-Khan