New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persistent technical issues and poor video and audio quality of the Windy City Riot live stream on FITE.

A rectified archive of the event will be made fully viewable in its entirety as soon as possible. The archive will also be viewable on NJPW World from May 4.

For customer support and refunds, check FITE’s website here:

https://support.fite.tv/hc/en-us/sections/115000789034-How-to-order.