NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10/15/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: KENTA & Gedo vs. Taichi & Taka Michinoku

Kenta and Taichi will start things off. Taichi challenges Kenta to a pec off. Taichi tells Gedo to bring it. Taichi tags in Michinoku. Kenta attacks Taichi from behind. Kenta with clubbing blows to Michinoku’s back. Kenta applies a front face lock. Kenta tags in Gedo. Bullet Club gangs up on Michinoku. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku holds onto the ropes. Michinoku kicks Gedo in the face. Michinoku dumps Kenta out of the ring. Will Michinoku join Bullet Club? Michinoku with a greco roman eye poke. Michinoku kicks Gedo in the gut. Gedo tosses Michinoku out of the ring. Kenta sends Michinoku chest first into the steel barricade. Kenta with two haymakers. Kenta rakes the eyes of Michinoku. Kenta punches Michinoku in the back. Kenta rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Gedo starts choking Michinoku. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Michinoku’s chest.

Kenta with a Knee Drop for a two count. Kenta rakes the eyes of Michinoku. Kenta tags in Gedo. Kenta with a back elbow smash. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonished Gedo. The referee is trying to calm down Taichi. Kenta continues to rake the eyes of Michinoku. Gedo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gedo with repeated throat holds. Michinoku dropkicks Gedo. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Taichi with a Double Axe Bomber. Gedo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bullet Club takes turns choking Taichi. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Taichi. Gedo with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Kenta dumps Michinoku out of the ring. Taichi with two sumo style takedowns. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi & Taka Michinoku via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. Ren Narita, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Narita attacks Ishii before the bell rings. Narita and Ishii traded visits to the steel barricade. Narita with a Running Boot. Narita kicks Ishii in the gut. Narita with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Narita repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. Honma tags himself in. Honma is trying to calm down Narita. Honma with a double sledge. Forearm Exchange. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Yano tags himself in. Honma kicks Yano in the gut. Honma punches Yano in the back. Honma whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano slaps Honma in the back of the head. Yano ducks a clothesline from Honma. Yano begs for mercy. Yano kicks Honma in the gut. Yano slaps Honma on top of his forehead. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Short-Arm Reversal by Honma. Honma drops Yano with a DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with forearm shivers. Goto attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Makabe with three corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yano denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe gives Yano the middle finger salute. Yano pulls Makabe down to the mat. Yano sends Makabe back first into the exposed steel.

Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii whips Narita into the barricade. Yano continues to use the exposed steel as a weapon. Yano tags in Goto. Goto stomps on Makabe’s back. Goto whips Makabe across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto with an elbow smash. Goto tags in Ishii. Goto kicks Makabe in the gut. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii taunts Narita. Ishii toys around with Makabe. Ishii with forearm shivers. Makabe Powerslams Ishii. Makabe tags in Narita. Narita with a Leaping Hip Attack. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Narita lands back on his feet. Ishii decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Narita with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Ishii denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a Pump Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Narita uppercuts Ishii. Narita with a Running Boot. Narita ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Goto and Honma are tagged in.

Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma ducks a clothesline from Goto. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma knocks Yano off the ring apron. GBH delivers a Double Lariat. Honma with a knife edge chop. Makabe clotheslines Goto. Honma hits The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Goto. Honma denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto backs Honma into the exposed steel. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Yano with a running elbow smash. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishii with a forearm smash. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Narita whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii with The Pounce. Honma denies The GTR. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma blocks The Discus Lariat. Goto HeadButts Honma. Goto connects with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Goto plants Honma with The GTR to pickup the victory. After the match, Ishii and Narita starts brawling in the crowd.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: David Finlay, Tiger Mask, Master Wato and Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and El Desperado will start things off. Wato with a Monkey Flop. Wato repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Desperado. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Desperado. Wato with a backhand. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Wato repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado with a blistering chop. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato kicks Desperado in the gut. Wato with forearm shivers. Tiger and Kanemaru are tagged in. Douki attacks Tiger from behind. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tiger. Double Irish Whip. Tiger shoves Kanemaru into Douki. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger with a Back Body Drop. Tiger decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger side steps the low dropkick from Kanemaru.

Tiger stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Tiger kicks Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold from the ring apron. Kanemaru kicks Tiger in the chest. Kanemaru dumps Tiger out of the ring. Douki whips Tiger into the steel barricade. Douki is choking Tiger with the lead pipe. Douki rolls Tiger back into the ring. Douki tags himself in. Douki with an elbow smash. Suzuki Gun are mauling Tiger in the corner. Douki bodyslams Tiger. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Sabre bodyslams Tiger. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with The Slingshot Senton. Kanemaru stomps on Tiger’s chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Tiger’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Tiger in the face. Tiger dropkicks Kanemaru. Tiger with three sharp elbow strikes. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger.

Tiger hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Tiger tags in Zayne. Zayne with two forearm smashes. Zayne clears the ring. Zayne scores two elbow knockdowns. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Zayne with a Double Dropkick. Zayne lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayne rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne with a Discus Back Elbow. Zayne follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Zayne with The SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Baja Blast. Kanemaru with clubbing blows to Zayne’s back. Zayne chops Kanemaru. Zayne whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru drops Zayne with a Spinning DDT. Finlay and Sabre are tagged in. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Finlay. Finlay with the backslide cover for a two count. Finlay with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Finlay. Sabre with a full nelson switch.

Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Sabre across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Finlay with The Hip Toss. Finlay dropkicks Sabre for a two count. Finlay applies a top wrist lock. Finlay with a single leg takedown. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay with a deep arm-drag. Sabre responds with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Dropkick/Spinning Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Douki with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Finlay denies The Day Break. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Douki lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki decks Finlay with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the left knee of Finlay. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay connects with Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay, Tiger Mask, Master Wato and Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hikuleo & Jado vs. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

House Of Torture attacks GOD before the bell rings. Sho with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Sho kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Corner Clothesline/Running Elbow Combination. Stereo Boots. Stereo Shoulder Tackles from GOD. Hikuleo dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado applies a wrist lock. Hikuleo tags himself in. Hikuleo slaps Sho in the chest. Hikuleo applies a wrist lock. Hikuleo with two shoulder blocks. Hikuleo whips Sho into the red turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Jado. Jado with a blistering chop. Sho begs for mercy. Takahashi attacks Jado from behind. Sho dropkicks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Takahashi dumps Jado out of the ring. Takahashi drives Jado back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi sends Jado shoulder first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Jado back into the ring.

Sho is choking Jado with his boot. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slams Jado’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi is choking Jado with his boot. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Jado. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho rakes the eyes of Jado. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho toys around with Jado. Jado with three overhand chops. Sho kicks Jado in the gut. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Jado for a two count. Sho with forearm shivers. Jado hulks up. Sho rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado drops Sho with a shoulder tackle.

Hikuleo and Takahashi are tagged in. Hikuleo with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Takahashi. Sho attacks Hikuleo from behind. Sho denies The Chokeslam. Hikuleo sends Sho chest first into the canvas. Takahashi starts biting Hikuleo’s fingers. Hikuleo clotheslines Takahashi. Hikuleo tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo kicks Takahashi in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado with a Running Lariat. Hikuleo with a Running Elbow Drop. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado hits The Green Killer for a two count. Sho scurries away from Hikuleo. Jado with a Running Boot. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Sho negates The Chokeslam. Sho side steps Hikuleo into Jado. Sho sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Jado avoids The Helluva Kick. Jado rolls Takahashi over, but the referee was distracted by Sho who was holding the wrench. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi and Titan vs. The Great O-Khan, TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Titan and Francesco Akira will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Titan backs Akira into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Akira applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titan with a deep arm-drag. Titan goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Akira lands back on his feet. Akira slides under Titan’s legs. Akira sends Titan into the ropes. Arm-Drag Exchange. Titan sweeps out the legs of Akira. Akira avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Titan is playing mind games with Akira. Naito and Grey are tagged in. Grey drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Grey with clubbing short-arm lariats. Naito was not impressed. Naito stands on Grey’s back. Grey rakes the eyes of Naito. Sanada trips Grey from the outside. LIJ gangs up on Grey. Naito puts on Grey’s jacket. Naito whips Grey across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Grey’s head. Naito applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi hammers down on the back of Grey’s neck. Bushi whips Grey across the ring. Grey kicks Bushi in the face. Akira tags himself in.

Akira ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Perkins kicks Bushi in the gut. Akira with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Perkins with a Running Clothesline. United Empire clears the ring. United Empire repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Akira goes into the cover for a two count. Akira slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Khan. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan tags in Perkins. Perkins kicks Bushi in the ribs. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Perkins applies a single leg crab. Perkins goes after Bushi’s mask. Perkins with a low dropkick. Perkins bodyslams Bushi. Perkins tags in Akira. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Akira. Akira hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Akira sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Akira in the face. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Akira punches Bushi in the back. Bushi denies The Speed Fire. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Akira tags in Khan.

Khan stomps on Bushi’s back. Bushi avoids The Mongolian Chop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada dropkicks Khan. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Perkins into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Grey. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada catapults Perkins into Grey. Sanada with a single leg takedown to Khan. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Khan denies The TKO. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with The Argentine BackBreaker. Sanada kicks Khan in the gut. Khan with a double handed chop. Khan tags in Perkins. Perkins dives over Sanada. Sanada blocks The Tornado DDT. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Perkins.

Sanada tags in Titan. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan delivers his combination offense. Perkins kicks Titan in the face. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Jumping Back Kick for a two count. Titan with combo hamstring kicks. Titan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins counters with a high knee strike. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins with The Leg Capture Belly to Back Suplex. Perkins tags in Grey. United Empire clears the ring. Grey is trying to remove Titan’s mask. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Akira kicks Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Perkins into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Akira in the face. Meeting Of The Minds. Assisted SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick. Bushi knocks Khan off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker. Titan connects with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Hiromu Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Takagi knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into a turnbuckle pad. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takagi with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Takagi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takagi inadvertently clotheslines Takahashi. Ishimori sends Takagi tumbling to the floor. Phantasmo is raining down haymakers. Phantasmo is choking Takagi on the outside. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Phantasmo tags himself in. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takahashi for a two count. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination.

Phantasmo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Phantasmo HeadButts Takahashi. Phantasmo is choking Ishimori with his boot. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a flying back rake. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Takahashi’s neck for a two count. Takahashi and Ishimori are trading back and forth shots. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi blocks The Pump Kick. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi knocks Phantasmo off the apron. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Ishimori avoids The Senton Splash. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Ishimori counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ishimori with a greco roman eye poke. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Takagi avoids Sudden Death. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Jab Exchange. Phantasmo blocks The DDT. Phantasmo drops Takagi with a DDT of his own for a two count. Takagi denies The CR II. Takagi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo denies Last Of The Dragon. Phantasmo shoves Takagi towards the referee. Phantasmo delivers a low blow. Phantasmo with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi and Ishimori are brawling on the floor. Phantasmo throws a garbage can into the ring. We have a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo clocks the referee with a metal cookie sheet which forces the disqualification. Phantasmo denies The CR Takagi. Phantasmo scores another low blow. Phantasmo connects with The CR III on a trash can lid. Phantasmo smashes the previously repaired KOPW Trophy. Phantasmo puts the garbage can over Takagi’s head. Phantasmo with multiple trash can lid shots. Phantasmo prepares for Thunder Kiss 86, but Takahashi storms back into the ring to make the save. Phantasmo challenges Takagi to a NYC Street Fight at Rumble On 44th Street.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi via Disqualification

Seventh Match: EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. Aaron Henare In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Henare attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Henare with a forearm smash. EVIL regroups on the outside. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare HeadButts EVIL. Henare gets distracted by Togo who’s holding a steel chair. Henare rolls EVIL back into the ring. Henare with two bodyshots. Henare HeadButts EVIL. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare denies Everything Is EVIL. Henare kicks EVIL in the gut. Togo cracks Henare with the chair behind the referee’s back. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. EVIL drives Henare back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL is choking Henare with his boot. EVIL rolls Henare back into the ring. EVIL toys around with Henare. EVIL whips Henare into the exposed steel. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Henare with heavy bodyshots. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. EVIL sends Henare to the corner. Henare decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL avoids The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. EVIL kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Henare with The Lou Thez Press. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks EVIL in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Henare whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL kicks Henare in the face. EVIL blocks a boot from Henare. Henare blocks the side thrust kick. Henare rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Henare whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Henare with The Body Avalanche. Henare with The Samoan Drop. Henare follows that with clubbing blows to EVIL’s chest. Henare with a forearm shot across the back of EVIL. EVIL denies The Ultima Clutch. Henare kicks Togo off the apron. Henare blocks Everything Is EVIL. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. The lights go out inside Korakuen Hall. EVIL delivers a low blow. EVIL breaks a chair over Henare’s head. Henare rises back on his feet. Henare tees off on EVIL. Henare HeadButts EVIL. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare with The Rampage for a two count. Henare drags EVIL to the corner. Henare with a Diving Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL denies The Streets Of Rage. Henare gets Togo trapped in The Ultima Clutch. Henare sends Togo crashing into the barricade. EVIL uses the referee as a shield. EVIL kicks Henare in the gut. Henare denies The Magic Killer. Henare with a high elbow smash. Henare drops EVIL with The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare goes for a Diving Senton Bomb, but EVIL ducks out of the way. EVIL with a Running Lariat for a one count. Henare shrugs off another lariat from EVIL. EVIL drives Henare shoulder first into the steel ring post. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Eight Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Yoshi Hashi In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Hashi starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Hashi with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Cobb avoids the low dropkick. Cobb goes for a Leg Drop, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi runs into Cobb. Cobb dropkicks Hashi. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb punches Hashi in the chest. Cobb with a Delayed Vertical Slam for a two count. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Hashi’s back. Cobb uppercuts the small of Hashi’s back. Cobb stomps on Hashi’s back. Surf’s Up. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi chops Cobb. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Cobb bodyslams Hashi. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Hashi gets his knees up in the air.

Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Cobb decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Hashi sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Cobb catches Hashi in mid-air. Cobb with a Stampede into the steel ring post. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Cobb HeadButts Hashi. Cobb with an Avalanche GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a short-arm lariat. Hashi applies a Knee Bar. Hashi transitions into a Sleeper Hold. Cobb backs Hashi into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi side steps Cobb into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Cobb rises back on his feet. Cobb with a Running Lariat. Hashi rises back on his feet. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Hashi with another Running Lariat for a two count. Cobb denies Karma. Cobb hits The Spin Cycle. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Hashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Cobb SuperKicks Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi with a short-arm lariat. Hashi HeadButts Cobb. Cobb rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi rolls Cobb over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

