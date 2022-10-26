NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10/26/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey vs. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima

Gideon Grey and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Nakashima immediately starts throwing forearms at Henare. Grey attacks Nakashima from behind. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima stomps on Grey’s back. Nakashima tags in Fujita. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Grey rakes the eyes of Fujita. Henare rocks Fujita with a forearm smash. Grey with a running shoulder tackle. Grey tags in Henare. Henare knocks Nakashima off the ring apron. Henare stomps on Fujita’s back. Henare with a Forearm/Mid-Kick Combination. Henare HeadButts Fujita. Forearm Exchange. Henare gets Fujita tied up in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Fujita’s chest. Henare punches Nakashima. Henare applies a front face lock. Grey tags himself in. Grey with a gut punch. Grey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grey stomps on Fujita’s back. Grey slams Fujita’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Grey tags in Henare.

Henare unloads a flurry of left jabs. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Fujita in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Henare toys around with Fujita. Fujita unloads a flurry of chops. Henare answers with one forearm. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Fujita dropkicks Henare. Fujita tags in Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima sends Henare to the corner. Nakashima with a leaping back elbow smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima with clubbing mid-kicks for a two count. Henare denies The Boston Crab. Nakashima peppers Henare with more forearms. Nakashima with the irish whip. Henare decks Nakashima with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Henare stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Henare tags in Grey. Henare HeadButts Nakashima. Second Forearm Exchange. Grey kicks Nakashima in the face. Nakashima bodyslams Grey. Nakashima tags in Fujita.

Fujita dropkicks Grey. Fujita knocks Henare off the apron. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Grey’s chest. Fujita sends Grey to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fujita follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Henare whips Nakashima into the steel barricade. Henare blasts Fujita with The Mid-Kick. Henare stomps on Fujita’s back. The referee tells Henare to get out of the ring. Grey ducks a clothesline from Fujita. Grey applies The Butterfly Lock. Nakashima reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a running shoulder tackle. Grey tags in Henare. Henare with a straight right hand. Henare goes for The Rampage, but Fujita rolls him over for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Henare applies The Full Nelson Lock. Henare whips Fujita across the ring. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey via Pinfall

Second Match: David Finlay, Tiger Mask and Alex Zayne vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

David Finlay and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay applies a side headlock. Sabre whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay slides under Sabre’s legs. Finlay goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Sabre holds onto the ropes. Rollup Exchange. Finlay with a deep arm-drag. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabre shoves Finlay. Finlay uppercuts Sabre. Zayne and Kanemaru are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne applies a side headlock. Kanemaru whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru avoids The Double Knee Drop. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Zayne. Kanemaru sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne side steps the low dropkick. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Standing Switch Exchange. Zayne with an Enzuigiri. Zayne applies a front face lock. Tiger tags himself in.

Tiger kicks Kanemaru in the ribs. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Tiger sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kanemaru kicks Tiger in the gut. Tiger reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Tiger with a Running HeadButt. Tiger stomps on Kanemaru’s back and chest. Kanemaru uppercuts Tiger. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru dropkick Tiger. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Michinoku whips Tiger across the ring. Drop Toe Hold/Low Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru kicks Tiger in the face. Camel Clutch/Basement Dropkick Combination. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Tiger. Michinoku rams his boot across Tiger’s face. Michinoku with two throat thrusts. Michinoku tags in Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tiger’s neck. Sabre kicks Finlay off the ring apron. Kanemaru tags himself in.

Kanemaru stomps on Tiger’s chest. Suzuki Gun are mauling Tiger in the corner. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Tiger’s neck. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Tiger’s chest. Michinoku pulls back the arms of Tiger. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Kanemaru stops Tiger in his tracks. Kanemaru whips Tiger into the blue turnbuckle pad. Michinoku is choking Tiger with his boot. Michinoku tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Tiger with heavy bodyshots. Sabre uppercuts Tiger. Tiger hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Sabre. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over Sabre. Finlay with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Finlay walks into the ropes which forces the break. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Finlay decks Sabre with a back elbow smash.

Uppercut Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Finlay. Sabre blocks The Backslide. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Finlay dropkicks Sabre. Zayne and Michinoku are tagged in. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Zayne pump kicks the midsection of Michinoku. Zayne dodges The Running Pump Kick. Zayne kicks Michinoku in the gut. Michinoku with a Leaping SuperKick. Kanemaru kicks Tiger off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Running Knee/Low Dropkick Combination for a two count. Michinoku with clubbing blows to Zayne’s back. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Finlay and Tiger are putting the boots to Michinoku. Sabre uppercuts Finlay. Zayne denies The Michinoku Driver. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Zayne. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Zayne avoids another SuperKick. Zayne nails Michinoku with The Pump Kick. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver. Zayne connects with The Cinnamon Twist to pickup the victory. After the match, Finlay and Sabre starts brawling on the floor.

Winner: David Finlay, Tiger Mask and Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hikuleo vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

House Of Torture attacks Tanahashi and Hikuleo before the bell rings. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Tanahashi’s neck. Togo repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Tanahashi denies The Magic Killer. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks Togo into the steel barricade. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi unloads a flurry of strikes. Tanahashi uppercuts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. EVIL sends Tanahashi crashing to the outside. Togo shoves Hikuleo into the barricade. The referee is losing control of this match. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Togo roll Tanahashi back into the ring. The referee ignores EVIL’s pin cover. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. Wish Bone Attack. EVIL talks smack to Tanahashi. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. EVIL dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo punches Tanahashi behind the referee’s back. Togo rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stands on the right ankle of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Tanahashi uppercuts Togo. EVIL kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi side steps Togo into EVIL. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Togo. Tanahashi drops Togo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with Two Big Boots. Meeting Of The Minds. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Hikuleo with The Body Avalanche. Togo ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Togo rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Togo. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hikuleo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: KENTA & Taiji Ishimori vs. Taichi & El Desperado

Taiji Ishimori and El Desperado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Ishimori into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Hammerlock Exchange. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori still keeps grasp of the hammerlock. Desperado wraps the left shoulder of Ishimori around the middle rope. Desperado applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado sends Ishimori to the ring apron. Ishimori slides under Desperado’s legs. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Desperado. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Ishimori avoids the low dropkick. Ishimori cranks on Desperado’s neck. Kenta knocks Taichi off the apron. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock.

Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori drives Desperado face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori attacks Desperado with a steel chair. The referee is losing control of this match. Ishimori rolls Desperado back into the ring. Ishimori goes into the lateral press for a on count. Ishimori starts choking Desperado. Ishimori tags in Kenta. Kenta with a gut punch. Kenta hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kenta argues with the referee. Kenta continues to knock Taichi off the apron. Kenta slams Desperado’s head on the exposed steel. Kenta tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Desperado with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder block. Ishimori drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Ishimori drives Desperado face first into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Kenta.

Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta poses for the crowd. Desperado with forearm shivers. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado side steps Kenta into a turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks a boot from Kenta. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Desperado tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Taichi nails Ishimori with The Hook Kick. Kenta kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Kenta blocks a boot from Taichi. Kenta hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Kenta dodges The Axe Bomber. Kenta drops Taichi with The DDT. Kenta applies The STF. Ishimori sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Taichi denies The GTS. Taichi goes for The Dangerous Back Drop Driver, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Taichi gets distracted by Ishimori. Kenta pulls down Taichi’s pants. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta rolls Taichi over to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA & Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato & Togi Makabe

Hiromu Takahashi and Master Wato will start things off. Takahashi dodges The Running Boot. Chop Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato lands back on his feet. Takahashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Wato repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato tags in Makabe. Makabe tells Wato to calm down. Takahashi is throwing haymakers at Makabe. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe is choking Takahashi with his boot. Makabe with two haymakers. Sanada trips Makabe from the outside. Takahashi with a basement dropkick.

Sanada knocks Wato off the ring apron. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi hammers down on left shoulder of Makabe. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Makabe. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Makabe backs Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi continues to hammer down on the left shoulder of Makabe. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Double Axe Handle Party. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi transitions into a corner mount. Takahashi kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Makabe tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada kick Wato in the gut. Wato with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato dives over Takahashi.

Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato hits The Zig Zag for a two count. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato with a forearm smash. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Wato with a Running Dropkick. Takahashi follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Wato kicks Sanada in the face. Wato goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock.

Sanada with a low dropkick. Wato denies The TKO. Wato applies a waist lock. Sanada with two sharp elbow strikes. Wato drops Sanada with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Sanada denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Sanada for a two count. Wato sends Sanada to the corner. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Makabe Powerslams Sanada for a two count. Sanada blocks The German Suplex. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Takahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada & Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Bushi and Titan vs. Jeff Cobb, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and TJ Perkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins backs Bushi into the ropes. Perkins pats Bushi on the chest. Perkins kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Titan with a Running Leg Drop. Bushi stomps on Perkins chest. Bushi tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Naito taunts Grey. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Perkins blocks it. Naito knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Naito. Perkins sends Naito into the ropes. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Naito in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Akira with a basement dropkick. Perkins dropkicks Bushi off the apron. Akira repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Perkins sends Titan face first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Akira rolls Naito back into the ring. Perkins tags in Akira.

Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Akira applies a rear chin lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Akira tags in Cobb. Cobb punches Naito in the back. Cobb lifts Naito up in the air. Cobb drives his knee into Naito’s back. Surf’s Up. Perkins kicks Bushi in the gut. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Running Clothesline Combination. Naito with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Naito. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips Naito into a turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Perkins. Perkins stomps on Naito’s chest. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Naito. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Naito decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Naito. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito tags in Titan.

Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Cobb pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with a Pele Kick to Cobb. Titan slaps Perkins in the chest. Titan with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Leaping SuperKick. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Titan rolls Perkins back into the ring. Titan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Titan stomps on the back of Perkins head. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan goes for a Double GutBuster, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Perkins denies The SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Perkins blocks a boot from Titan. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Bushi and Akira are tagged in. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Bushi. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Akira with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Akira rolls Bushi back into the ring.

Akira with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Bushi denies The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Akira with a forearm smash. Bushi answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi drops Akira with The Backstabber. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Akira. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan follows that with a SpringBoard Splash. Bushi hooks both legs for a two count. Naito sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Titan kicks Akira in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Akira avoids The Diving Corner Clothesline. Akira with a Running Knee Strike. United Empire dropkicks Titan in mid-air. Bushi fights out of the electric chair position. Akira dives over Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Akira SuperKicks Bushi. United Empire connects with their Running Meteora/Basement Dropkick Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Seventh Match: The Great O-Khan w/Gideon Grey vs. Toru Yano In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Khan is playing mind games with Yano. Yano removes the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan grapples around Yano. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Khan rolls Yano over for a two count. Khan keeps grasp of the head & arm choke. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan whips Yano into the steel barricade. Yano grabs Khan’s braid. Yano repeatedly kicks Khan in the back. Yano tapes Khan’s braid to the steel barricade. Yano throws the red turnbuckle pad at Khan. Khan gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Yano continues to play around with Khan’s braid. Khan with heavy bodyshots. Khan brings Yano down to the mat. The referee ignores Khan’s illegal pin cover. Khan slams Yano’s head on the exposed steel. Khan punches Yano in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan.

Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops for a two count. Khan applies a toe and ankle hold. Khan bodyslams Yano for a two count. Khan is trying to make Yano to kiss his boot. Yano with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano once again grabs Khan’s braid. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Khan into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Khan over for a two count. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Yano with a fireman’s carry cradle for a two count. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick.

Khan applies The Claw. Khan blocks the low blow. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano avoids the mule kick. Yano ducks another clothesline from Khan. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Khan into the exposed steel. Yano delivers a chop block for a two count. Khan Spears Yano. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan reapplies The Sheep Killer. Khan with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Khan prepares for The Eliminator. The lights go out in the building. The Great Muta blinds Khan with the green mist. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Muta shakes hands with Yano.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Eight Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Narita with a Flying Boot. Narita drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Narita kicks Ishii in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita uppercuts Ishii. Narita repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Narita is choking Ishii with his boot. Narita repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Palm Strike Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii unloads a flurry of chops in the corner. Ishii tells Narita to bring it. Narita with forearm shivers. Ishii answers with a knife edge chop. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Narita ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Narita kicks Ishii in the gut. Narita delivers his combination offense. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Narita decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Narita applies The Cobra Twist. Ishii with a Hip Toss. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Narita. Narita denies The Back Drop Driver. Narita applies a front face lock. Narita with a forearm smash. Back Drop Driver Exchange for a two count. Narita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii repeatedly stomps on Narita’s face. Narita kicks the left shoulder of Ishii. Narita with clubbing mid-kicks. Ishii answers with a series of throat chops. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Narita lands back on his feet. Ishii avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Narita drops Ishii with a Spinning Heel Kick. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita applies The Octopus Stretch. Narita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Narita whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii with The Pounce.

Ishii with a corner clothesline. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii PowerBombs Narita for a two count. Narita ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii blocks a boot from Narita. Narita rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Narita with a Lariat. Narita rises back on his feet. Narita with combo palm strikes. Ishii HeadButts Narita. Ishii with Two Lariats for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ishii. Ishii hammers down on the right knee of Narita. Ishii HeadButts Narita. Narita avoids The Sliding Lariat. Narita with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita follows that with clubbing headbutts. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Narita denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Narita with The Roundhouse Kick. Narita with a Front Boot. Narita connects with The Front Suplex Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ren Narita via Pinfall

