NJPW Battle Autumn Results 11/3/22

Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Osaka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima slaps Tanahashi in the chest. Strong lockup. Tanahashi walks Nakashima into the ropes. Nakashima turns Tanahashi over. Nakashima with another overhand chop. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Nakashima with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi with a back heel trip. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano punches Nakashima in the back. Nakashima with forearm smashes. Yano slaps Nakashima in the back of the head. Yano tugs on Nakashima’s hair. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Toe Kick to Tanahashi. Young Lions with another double shoulder tackle. Yano rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Oiwa drops Yano with a shoulder tackle.

Oiwa stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Oiwa down to the mat. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Oiwa into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi bodyslams Oiwa. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Oiwa. Tanahashi applies the single leg crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Yano rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Yano sends Oiwa back first into the exposed steel for a two count. Oiwa with a chop/forearm combination. Yano answers with another eye rake. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Oiwa dropkicks Yano. Oiwa tags in Nakashima. Nakashima knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Nakashima with a leaping back elbow smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown.

Nakashima stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano grabs Nakashima’s hair. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Nakashima in the face. Tanahashi whips Nakashima across the ring. Nakashima scores another forearm knockdown. Nakashima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Tanahashi to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa follows that with The GutWrench Suplex. Stereo Boston Crabs. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Tanahashi blocks it. Oiwa with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Oiwa. Oiwa peppers Tanahashi with more forearms. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Oiwa. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi drops Oiwa with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yano whips Nakashima into the steel barricade. Tanahashi makes Oiwa tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Submission

Second Match: Hikuleo & Jado vs. Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey

Jado and Gideon Grey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jado backs Grey into the ropes. Jado pats Grey on the chest. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Hikuleo knocks Henare off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo kicks Grey in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado clotheslines Grey. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Henare gets in the way. Henare with clubbing blows to Jado’s back. Henare sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Henare drops Jado with a shoulder tackle. Grey tags in Henare. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare argues with the referee. Henare HeadButts Jado.

Henare gets Jado tied up in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Jado’s chest. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Henare HeadButts Jado. Henare with a flurry of bodyshots in the corner. Henare with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare tags in Grey. Grey kicks Jado in the gut. Grey runs into Jado. Jado hulks up. Grey rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado drops Grey with a shoulder tackle. Jado tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a running shoulder tackle. Hikuleo whips Grey into a turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo delivers The Snake Eyes. Hikuleo levels Grey with a Body Avalanche. Hikuleo clotheslines Henare. Chop Exchange. Grey rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. Grey with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Hikuleo connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory. After the match, The House Of Torture gangs up on Hikuleo. Yujiro Takahashi plants Hikuleo with The Pimp Juice.

Winner: Hikuleo & Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. David Finlay & Tomoaki Honma

United Empire attacks Finlay and Honma before the bell rings. Khan kicks Finlay in the gut. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Khan stomps on Finlay’s back. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Khan. Finlay applies a side headlock. Khan whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay slides under Khan’s legs. Finlay sends Khan into the ropes. Finlay dropkicks Khan for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay tags in Honma. Honma with a double axe handle. Honma stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Honma with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Honma bodyslams Khan. Cobb runs interference. Khan wraps his braid around Honma’s neck. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan knocks Finlay off the ring apron. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop for a two count. Khan applies an arm-bar. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb toys around with Honma. Cobb with a straight right hand. Cobb with a Delayed Vertical Toss for a two count. Surf’s Up. Cobb blasts Finlay off the apron. Khan stomps on Honma’s back. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Khan in the face. Honma kicks Cobb in the gut. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with three uppercuts for a two count. Cobb fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Cobb sends Finlay to the corner. Finlay dives over Cobb. Finlay rolls Cobb over for a two count. Finlay with a jackknife hold for a two count. Finlay with a basement uppercut for a two count. Finlay goes for The Acid Drop, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle. Khan and Honma are tagged in.

Khan ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma attacks Khan’s braid. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Khan to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan blocks The BrainBuster. Khan goes for The BrainBuster, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma with a waist lock go-behind. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Honma drops Khan with The DDT. Running Back Elbow Party. Cobb continues to run interference. Cobb throws Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb drives Honma back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Khan hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Cobb dumps Finlay out of the ring. Honma blocks The Mongolian Chop. Honma HeadButts Khan. Khan avoids The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan makes Honma tap out to The Sheep Killer.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Submission

Fourth Match: Taichi, El Desperado and Douki vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi and Kenta will start things off. Taichi wants a piece of Gedo. Kenta tags in Gedo. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Gedo. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Taichi. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. Gedo dumps Taichi out of the ring. Kenta drives Taichi face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori starts choking Taichi on the outside. Kenta stomps on Taichi’s back. Kenta rolls Taichi back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Taichi. The referee is trying to calm down Desperado. Gedo taunts Taichi. Gedo stomps on Taichi’s chest. Gedo toys around with Taichi. Taichi backs Gedo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta tags himself in. Kenta with a back and eye rake combination. Kenta is mauling Taichi in the corner. Kenta tags in Ishimori. The referee is letting Bullet Club do whatever they want. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Choke Hold Exchange.

Ishimori kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Desperado. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado clears the ring. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ishimori denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado punches Ishimori in the back. Desperado sends Ishimori to the ring apron. Ishimori slides under Desperado’s legs. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Desperado blocks The Cipher Utaki. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori delivers his combination offense. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado applies a waist lock. Ishimori decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori.

Ishimori goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Desperado counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Douki and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Douki. Gedo rakes the eyes of Douki. Gedo whips Douki across the ring. Gedo goes for a Hip Toss, but Douki counters with two arm-drags. Douki ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Douki with a Diving HeadButt. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Gedo blocks The Gory Bomb. Kenta with a corner clothesline. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Kenta knocks Taichi off the apron. Gedo SuperKicks Douki for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Douki. Gedo connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi with a sumo style takedown to Kenta. Gedo uppercuts Taichi. Taichi responds with The Axe Bomber. Douki with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki makes Gedo tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Taichi, El Desperado and Douki via Submission

Fifth Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

House Of Torture attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Sabre applies a front face lock. EVIL drives Sabre back first into the steel barricade. EVIL rakes the back of Sabre. Togo sends Kanemaru shoulder first into the steel ring post. Togo rolls Kanemaru’s back into the ring. Togo stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Togo slams Kanemaru’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Eye Rake Exchange. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Togo. Kanemaru hammers down on the right knee of Togo. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Togo. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of To. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre works on the left leg of Togo. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Togo. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre drops his weight on the left knee of Togo. Sabre repeatedly drives his knee into the left hamstring of Togo. Sabre tags in Kanemaru.

Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru continues to work on the left knee of Togo. Togo denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. EVIL whips Kanemaru into the barricade. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. EVIL whips Sabre into a barricade. The referee is losing control of this match. EVIL is choking Kanemaru with a steel chair. EVIL rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Togo stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Togo wraps the left shoulder of Kanemaru around the top rope. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL throws his t-shirt at Sabre. EVIL fish hooks Kanemaru. EVIL dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Togo punches Kanemaru. Togo rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Kanemaru kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL yells at the referee. Kanemaru with three sharp elbow strikes.

EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. EVIL sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks EVIL. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre with four uppercuts. Sabre applies the cravate. EVIL drives Sabre back first into a turnbuckle pad. EVIL with the irish whip. Sabre rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sabre applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Togo. Sabre adds The Cobra Twist. Sabre transitions into The STF. EVIL grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre is putting the boots to EVIL. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Sabre’s back. Togo with a straight right hand. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Sabre blocks a boot from Togo. Sabre with a single leg takedown.

Sabre drops his weight on the left knee of Togo. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Togo. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Togo avoids the low dropkick. Togo kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Togo on the canvas. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. EVIL breaks up the submission hold. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre. Togo transitions into a corner mount. EVIL kicks Kanemaru in the gut. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the garrote around Kanemaru’s neck. Sabre wraps the garrote around Togo’s neck. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre hyperextends the left elbow of EVIL. Sabre uppercuts EVIL. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Sabre cranks on Togo’s neck. Kanemaru makes Togo tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock. After the match, Sabre and EVIL starts brawling towards the backstage area.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Bushi vs. Francesco Akira

Bushi dropkicks Akira before the bell rings. Bushi with forearm shivers. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Akira’s chest. Bushi is choking Akira with his boot. Bushi tosses Akira around the ringside area. Bushi stomps on Akira’s chest. Bushi rolls Akira back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Akira’s back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Akira. Akira ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Akira with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Akira with a Cartwheel Forearm. Akira follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Akira rolls Bushi back into the ring. Akira with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Akira applies a Figure Four Headlock. Akira pulls off Bushi’s t-shirt. Bushi drives his elbow into the midsection of Akira. Bushi with two forearm smashes. Akira answers with a double handed chop for a two count.

Akira with a hammerlock/chin lock combination. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Akira is trying to pull off Bushi’s mask. Forearm Exchange. Akira goes for a Cazadora Bulldog, but Bushi counters with The BackStabber. Akira side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Akira back into the ring. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Akira. Bushi drops Akira with The DDT for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Akira denies The Leaping DDT in the ropes. Akira applies The Tarantula. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with a The Leaping DDT in the ropes. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Bushi prepares for MX. Akira slaps Bushi in the chest. Bushi with forearm shivers. Akira dropkicks Bushi in mid-air. Akira with a corner clothesline. Akira with a Running Uppercut. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Akira lands back on his feet. Akira SuperKicks Bushi. Akira with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Bushi denies The Speed Ball. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Akira. Busi goes for a backslide cover, but Akira lands back on his feet. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi avoids The Speed Fire. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Bushi connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, United Empire gangs up on Bushi. Titan storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: TJ Perkins vs. Titan

Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Perkins slams Titan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Titan’s chest. Perkins is choking Titan with his boot. Perkins puts Titan on the top turnbuckle. Perkins is trying to rip off Titan’s mask. Perkins fish hooks Titan. Perkins gets Titan tied up in the tree of woe. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Perkins uppercuts Titan. Perkins sends Titan to the corner. Titan dives over Perkins. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Headscissors Takeover. Titan lands The Suicide Dive. Titan stomps on Perkins chest. Titan rolls Perkins back into the ring. Akira pulls Titan off the ring apron. Perkins with two hamstring kicks. Perkins rolls Titan back into the ring. Perkins wraps his t-shirt around Titan’s neck. Perkins stomps on the left knee of Titan. Perkins drops his weight on the left knee of Titan. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Perkins applies The Abdominal Stretch. Perkins transitions into a hammerlock. Perkins hyperextends the left leg of Titan. Titan kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Perkins with a series of up kicks. Perkins scores the ankle pick. Perkins DDT’s the left knee of Titan. Titan with a forearm smash. Perkins slaps Titan in the chest. Perkins talks smack to Titan. Perkins uppercuts Titan. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins slides under Titan’s legs. Perkins with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Titan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Titan. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins with a toe kick. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Leg Lariat.

Perkins launches Titan over the top rope. Titan with an Apron Enzuigiri. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan follows that with a Hurricanrana to the floor. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Titan rolls Perkins back into the ring. Titan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Titan with forearms shivers. Perkins avoids the shoulder block. Titan blocks The Tornado DDT. Perkins ducks Titan in the gut. Titan ducks another clothesline from Perkins. Perkins goes for The Final Cut, but Titan rolls him over for a two count. Titan SuperKicks Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Forearm Exchange. Perkins rakes the eyes of Titan.

Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan delivers his combination offense. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Perkins hits The Detonation Kick for a two count. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Titan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins clings onto the top rope. Perkins with a GourdBuster on the top rope. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Titan ducks out of the way. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick. Titan with The Flying Double Foot Stomp on the apron. Perkins avoids another Flying Double Foot Stomp. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Titan. Perkins applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Titan reverses the pressure. Akira rips off Titan’s mask. Titan avoids The Mamba Splash. Bushi gives Titan another mask. Titan connects with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Titan via Pinfall

Eight Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ren Narita, Alex Zayne and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Ren Narita will start things off. Hand fighting display. Chain grappling exchange. Narita backs Sanada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Narita slaps Sanada in the chest. Sanada applies a front face lock. Stading Switch Exchange. Sanada backs Narita into the ropes. Sanada pats Narita on the chest. Sanada ducks under a palm strike from Narita. Sanada kicks Narita in the gut. Sanada punches Narita in the back. Sanada sends Narita to the corner. Sanada blocks a boot from Narita. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Narita counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada rolls Narita over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks Narita. Sanada applies a front face lock. Takahashi and Wato are tagged in.

Takahashi dodges The Big Boot. Chop Exchange. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a backhand. Wato drops Takahashi with a Running Bulldog. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Wato is choking Takahashi with his boot. Zayne tags himself in. Zayne is choking Takahashi with his boot. Zayne with a wrist lock takedown. Zayne applies a hammerlock. Zayne transitions into a double wrist lock. Narita tags himself in. Narita kicks Takahashi in the gut. Narita punches Takahashi in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Takahashi in the back. Narita stomps on Takahashi’s back. Narita tags in Wato.

Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Wato whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Wato in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi drives Wato back first into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Osaka. Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Wato. Takahashi tags in Naito. LIJ works on the left shoulder of Wato. Naito sends Wato to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Wato. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Sanada whips Wato across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Zayne off the apron. Takahashi tells Wato to bring it. Second Chop Exchange. Takahashi goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato applies a waist lock. Takahashi with two sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Takahashi drops Wato with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Wato lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Wato in the face. Wato dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Wato’s back. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada sends Wato to the corner. Wato kicks Sanada in the face. Wato dives over Sanada. Wato with a Hurricanrana. Wato tags in Narita. Narita with a Mid-Kick. Narita with a Twisting Hip Attack. Narita follows that with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Narita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Narita dumps Naito out of the ring. Narita repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Narita. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Narita. Sanada dropkicks Narita to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Narita back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Narita denies The TKO. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita goes for The Cobra Twist, but Sanada counters with a Hip Toss. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Narita counters with The Cobra Twist. Narita with a Mid-Kick. Sanada hammers down on the back of Narita’s neck. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Narita with a Roundhouse Kick. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Narita. Sanada with The Magic Screw. Naito and Zayne are tagged in.

Naito ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Zayne with a Rising Knee Strike. Zayne whips Takahashi into Naito. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner off Takahashi’s back. Zayne with The Back Drop Driver. Zayne follows that with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Zayne rolls Naito back into the ring. Running Back Elbow Party. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Naito denies The Taco Driver. Zayne takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Zayne dekcs Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito blocks The Big Boot. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Narita. Wao dives over Sanada. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada kicks the left shoulder of Zayne. Takahashi SuperKicks Zayne. Assisted Tornado DDT. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

