NJPW Battle In The Valley Results 11/13/21

San Jose Civic

San Jose, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura grapples around Alexander. Uemura avoids The Ankle Lock. Alexander kicks Uemura in the gut. Alexander applies a side headlock. Alexander with a side headlock takeover. Uemura reverses the hold. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Uemura keeps grasp of the side headlock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander sends Uemura chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Alexander with The Hip Toss. Alexander drops Uemura with The Big Boot. Alexander hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Alexander kicks Uemura in the back. Alexander pie faces Uemura. Alexander punches Uemura in the back. Forearm Exchange. Alexander buries his shoulder into the midsection of Uemura. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Alexander applies a toe and ankle hold. Uemura unloads three knife edge chops. Alexander is raining down forearm smashes for a two count.

Alexander slams Uemura’s head on the two turnbuckle pads. Chop Exchange. Alexander kicks Uemura in the face. Alexander slams Uemura’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a blistering chop. Uemura answers with a Running Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Uemura kicks Alexander in the chest. Uemura bodyslams Alexander. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop. Alexander denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Uemura with a chop/uppercut combination. Uemura with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Alexander applies a waist lock. Uemura with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Uemura clings onto the ropes.

Alexander punches Uemura in the back. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Alexander denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Alexander with the backslide cover for a two count. Alexander rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura goes for The Dropkick, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander transitions into The Sharpshooter. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander with two knife edge chops. Uemura shoves Alexander. Alexander blocks a boot from Uemura. Alexander with a vicious knee drop. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Alexander rolls Uemura over for a two count. Uemura denies The C4 Spike. Uemura with a forearm smash. Alexander kicks Uemura in the face. Alexander with a forearm smash. Uemura responds with two dropkicks. Alexander negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Alexander makes Uemura tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

Second Match: Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Bateman & Misterioso

Bateman attacks King before the bell rings. Massive pier six brawl on the outside. Dickinson kicks Misterioso in the gut. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Misterioso whips Dickinson into the steel barricade. King with forearm shivers. Misterioso with clubbing blows to King’s back. Bateman and Misterioso sends King face first into the steel ring post. Bateman rolls King back into the ring. Bateman punches King in the back. Bateman with a low dropkick. Misterioso attacks King from the ring apron. Bateman with a forearm smash. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Bateman with a gut punch. Misterioso with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. King launches Misterioso over the top rope. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bateman with a Belly to Back Suplex. Misterioso follows that with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Bateman tags himself in. Bateman punches King in the back. Bateman uppercuts King. Bateman with a straight right hand. Misterioso continues to run into the ring when he’s not the legal competitor.

Bateman tags in Misterioso. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Misterioso applies a rear chin lock. King with elbows into the midsection of Misterioso. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman with a gut punch. King is displaying his fighting spirit. Misterioso SuperKicks King. Bateman goes for a Bodyslam, but King lands back on his feet. King shoves Bateman into Misterioso. King tags in Dickinson. Dickinson with a Double Missile Dropkick. Dickinson with a deep arm-drag. Dickinson unloads four chops. Dickinson with a running clothesline. Dickinson with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bateman breaks up the submission hold. Bateman kicks King off the ring apron. Bateman with a running forearm smash. Misterioso is putting the boots to Dickinson. Misterioso with a double axe handle strike. Misterioso is mauling Dickinson in the corner. Bateman applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman with a straight right hand. Bateman with two forearm smashes. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count.

Misterioso goes into the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso applies a rear chin lock. Dickinson with elbows into the midsection of Misterioso. Dickinson with a chop/forearm combination. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Misterioso punches Dickinson in the back. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman slams Dickinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Dickinson sends Misterioso crashing to the outside. Bateman stops Dickinson in his tracks. Dickinson applies a waist lock. Bateman with two sharp elbow strikes. Bateman goes for a Bodyslam, but Dickinson lands back on his feet. Dickinson scores the ankle pick. Dickinson tags in King. King with a corner clothesline. King with The Running Cannonball Strike. King follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Bateman for a two count. King tags in Dickinson. Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick/Uranage Slam Combination. King with a Running Senton Splash. Dickinson lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Dickinson starts favoring his left hamstring. King clotheslines Misterioso to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Misterioso SuperKicks King. Misterioso with The Asai MoonSault. Bateman hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Dickinson starts receiving medical attention.

Winner: Bateman & Misterioso via Pinfall

Third Match: Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin and Alex Zayne vs. Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight and The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor will start things off. Haymaker Exchange. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. Lawlor tackles Rosser out of the ring. Team Filthy gangs up on Rosser. All hell starts breaking loose in San Jose. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Rosser with clubbing blows to Lawlor’s back. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the face. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Lawlor grabs a side headlock. Rosser with a BackBreaker on the apron. Team Rosser gangs up on Lawlor. The referee has no control whatsoever in this match. Lawlor rolls Rosser back into the ring. Lawlor with The Mid-Kick. Rosser is pissed. Lawlor slaps Rosser in the face. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the back. Rosser tells Lawlor to bring it. Rosser blocks a boot from Lawlor. Rosser with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Rosser in the face. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Rosser decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Rosser tags in Finlay. Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Limelight dives over Finlay. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Finlay dropkicks Nelson. Finlay tags in Romero.

Romero kicks Limelight in the face. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay uppercuts Limelight. Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Romero dances. Romero kicks Limelight in the gut. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Romero sends Limelight to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Limelight side steps Romero into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight slams Romero’s head on the top rope. Nelson clotheslines Romero. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Limelight is choking Romero with his boot. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos stomps on Limelight’s chest. Kratos with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Team Filthy clears the ring. Rosser tackles Lawlor from behind. Kratos throws Rosser out of the ring. Kratos with a forearm smash. Karatos tags in Nelson. Nelson with a knife edge chop. Nelson whips Romero across the ring. Romero ducks under two clotheslines from Nelson. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Nelson tags in Limelight. Limelight stomps on Romero’s back. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Limelight mocks Romero. Romero uppercuts Limelight. Romero tags in Zayne.

Zayne with an Inside Out Lariat. Zayne dropkicks Team Filthy off the apron. Zayne puts Limelight on the top turnbuckle. Zayne with two chops. Zayne leapfrogs over Nelson. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Limelight slaps Zayne in the face. Zayne with combination forearms. Zayne with a Spinning Back Elbow Strike. Zayne sweeps out the legs of Limelight. Nelson trips Zayne from the outside. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos whips Zayne across the ring. Kratos goes for a Bodyslam, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Coughlin tags himself in. Coughlin kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos denies The GutWrench Suplex. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kratos knocks Finlay off the apron. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos with a Discus Corner Clothesline. Kratos follows that with The GutWrench Suplex. Kratos with an Inside Out Lariat to Finlay. Kratos launches Finlay over the top rope. Zayne decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Another brawl breaks out on the outside. Zayne lands The Asai MoonSault. Limelight with The Tornillo. Romero with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Kratos wraps up this sequence with a Massive Plancha.

Coughlin slaps Kratos in the face. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin is lighting up Kratos chest. Kratos rocks Coughlin with a forearm smash. Kratos goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin with a chop block. Coughlin with The Sliding Lariat. Coughlin hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Rosser and Isaacs are tagged in. Rosser clotheslines Isaacs. Rosser kicks Isaacs in the face. Rosser whips Isaacs across the ring. Rosser with The Kitchen Sink. Rosser with The Seated Senton. Rosser blasts Isaacs with a knife edge chop. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Nelson trips Rosser from the outside. WCWC with a Jumping Knee Strike/German Suplex Combination. Nelson PowerBombs Rosser. Nelson catapults Rosser into a Powerslam from Isaacs. Limelight with The Frog Splash. Isaacs hooks both legs for a two count. Lawlor dumps Romero out of the ring. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser denies The German Suplex. Rosser sends Lawlor towards Isaacs. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Zayne pulls Lawlor out of the ring. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin and Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb & TJ Perkins vs. Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

United Empire attacks LA Dojo before the bell rings. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Cobb. Cobb catches Fredericks in mid-air. Fredericks hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Cobb with a forearm smash. Fredericks sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Fredericks lands The SomerSault Plancha. Connors drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Connors with a forearm smash. Fredericks tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Fredericks bodyslams Perkins. Fredericks stomps on Perkins chest. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks tags in Connors. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Connors unloads two knife edge chops. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Perkins tags in Cobb. Connors with four chops. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Connors runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Perkins kicks Connors in the back. Cobb drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Cobb knocks Fredericks off the ring apron.

Cobb stands on Connors back. Cobb rocks Connors with a forearm smash. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Perkins tags himself in. Cobb with a BackBreaker. Cobb dumps Connors back first on the canvas. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Connors drives his elbow into the midsection of Perkins. Perkins kicks out the legs of Connors. Perkins tags in Cobb. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Connors with forearm shivers. Cobb repeatedly drives Connors back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb tags in Perkins. Perkins is choking Connors with his boot. Perkins rams his boot across Connors face. Connors with a German Suplex. Fredericks and Cobb are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks uppercuts Cobb. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Cobb kicks Fredericks in the gut. Cobb HeadButts Fredericks. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fredericks lands back on his feet. Fredericks sends Cobb into the ropes. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Cobb denies The MD. Cobb applies a waist lock. Fredericks with three sharp elbow strikes. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Perkins and Connors are tagged in. Connors with a chop/uppercut combination. Connors whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Connors. Perkins with a flurry of boot scrapes. Connors Powerslams Perkins for a two count. Cobb knocks Fredericks off the apron. Assisted Tornado DDT. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb dumps Fredericks out of the ring. Connors denies The Detonation Kick. Connors ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Connors goes for The Pounce, but Cobb catches Perkins in mid-air. Connors Spears Cobb. Connors tags in Fredericks. Double Irish Whip. Fredericks with a flying back elbow smash. Connors with a Corner Spear. Fredericks follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Connors lands The Coffin Drop. Fredericks hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb negates The MD. Cobb uses the referee as a human shield. Perkins throws water into Fredericks eyes. Perkins with the inside cradle. Connors turns Fredericks over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

Narita drops Ospreay with The Big Boot before the bell rings. Narita with The Slingshot Pescado. Narita throws Ospreay into the steel barricade. Narita with a Running Boot. Ospreay kicks Narita in the gut. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Narita with a Back Body Drop. Narita stomps on Ospreay’s back. Narita kicks Ospreay in the gut. Narita with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Ospreay in the back for a one count. Narita with a toe kick. Narita applies a side headlock. Ospreay puts Narita on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot that sends Narita crashing to the outside. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the barricade. Narita gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Ospreay puts his knee on Narita’s chest for a one count. Ospreay punches Narita in the back. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Narita. Ospreay poses for the crowd. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Ospreay unloads two knife edge chops. Ospreay whips Narita across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay dropkicks Narita in the back for a two count. Ospreay mocks Narita. Ospreay toys around with Narita.

Narita with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with a knife edge chop. Narita with a Double Underhook Suplex. Narita with a running elbow smash. Narita kicks Ospreay in the gut. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ospreay denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Narita regroups on the outside. Narita avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Narita with a Running Boot for a two count. Narita applies The Heel Hook. Ospreay with a German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Narita kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Ospreay goes for The Hook, but Narita counters with The Ankle Lock. Narita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Narita applies a waist lock. Ospreay with three sharp elbow strikes. Narita goes back to The Sleepr Hold.

Ospreay runs Narita into the turnbuckle pad. Narita with a Running Boot. Ospreay drops Narita with The Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay with The Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay nails Narita with The Hook Kick. Narita denies The OsCutter. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay PowerBombs Narita for a two count. Narita avoids The 450 Splash. Narita repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Narita with three overhand chops. Narita applies The Narita Special. Ospreay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita grabs the left leg of Ospreay. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Palm Strike Exchange. Ospreay drops Narita with another Hook Kick. Narita avoids The Hidden Blade. Narita with a double leg takedown. Narita goes for The Narita Special, but Ospreay counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Narita counters with The Guillotine Choke. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Narita lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Narita’s back. Ospreay hits The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay connects with The Hidden Blade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Juice Robinson vs. Moose

Moose gives Robinson the middle finger after the bell rings. Robinson applies a side headlock. Moose whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson runs into Moose. Shoulder Block Exchange. Moose pie faces Robinson. Robinson with a drop toe hold. Robinson toys around with Moose. Robinson grabs a side headlock. Moose whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson runs around Moose. Moose drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson regroups on the outside. Moose pulls Robinson into the ring. Moose whips Robinson into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson unloads a series of knife edge chops. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Moose sends Robinson to the ropes. Robinson sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Robinson avoids the leg sweep. Robinson with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Moose answers with a short knee lift. Moose inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Robinson is lighting up Moose’s chest. Moose with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Moose rolls Robinson back into the ring.

Juice Jabs. Moose avoids The Left Hand Of Good. Moose with The Uranage Slam. Moose with a blistering chop. Robinson slaps Moose in the face. Moose answers with another chop. Robinson spits at Moose. Forearm Exchange. Robinson with a flurry of short-arm lariats. Moose nails Robinson with The Pump Kick. Moose sends Robinson to the corner. Robinson side steps Moose into the red turnbuckle pad. Moose kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Moose denies Pulp Friction. Moose with another Pump Kick. Robinson with a forearm smash. Moose dropkicks Robinson. Moose PowerBombs Robinson for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Robinson HeadButts Moose. Moose with three chos. Robinson kicks Moose in the face. Moose answers with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Robinson counters with The Left Hand Of God in mid-air. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction for a two count. Moose with a running elbow smash. Robinson with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Robinson ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Moose pops back on his feet. Robinson avoids The Spear. Robinson rolls Moose over for a two count. Moose goes for The Uranage Slam, but Robinson counters with The Victory Roll for a two count. Robinson nails Moose with The Left Hand Of God. Moose plants Robinson with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Jonah Rock walks down to the ring. Jonah had a brief stare down with Moose. Jonah lays out FinJuice. Jonah says that the shackles are off and New Japan is looking at their top dog.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matthews backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada turns Matthews over. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Matthews on the back. Standing Switch Exchange. Okada backs Matthews into the turnbuckle pad. Matthews shoves Okada. Matthews dives over Okada. Matthews mocks Okada. Matthews tells Okada to bring it. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Matthews. Okada applies a side headlock. Matthews whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Matthews with a shoulder tackle. Matthews drops down on the canvas. Matthews leapfrogs over Okada. Matthews avoids The Rain Maker. Okada denies Murphy’s Law. Murphy with an arm-drag takeover. Okada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Matthews with a knife edge chop. Okada puts Matthews on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Matthews to the floor. Okada with a forearm shot across the back of Matthews. Matthews with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Okada gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Matthews repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. Matthews repeatedly kicks Okada in the back. Matthews hammers down on the back of Okada. Matthews talks smack to Okada. Forearm Exchange. Matthews kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Matthews. Matthews kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with forearm shivers. Matthews reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Matthews to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Matthews in the gut. Okada drops Matthews with The DDT for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Matthews with a deep arm-drag. Matthews dumps Okada out of the ring. Matthews with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Matthews lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Matthews dives over Okada. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada bodyslams Matthews. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Matthews avoid The Rain Maker. Matthews applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada backs Matthews into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada with a back elbow smash. Matthews kicks Okada in the face. Matthews BuckleBombs Okada. Okada avoids The Curb Stomp. Matthews dodges The Rain Maker. Matthews hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Matthews abuses the referee’s five count. Murphy connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Matthews mocks Okada. Okada avoids The Rain Maker. Matthews decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada ducks a clothesline from Matthews. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Matthews denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Matthews with a forearm shot across the back of Okada.

Matthews stomps on the left foot of Okada. Matthews with a Spinning Back Kick. Matthews with a knee lift. Okada dodges The V-Trigger. Okada rocks Matthews with a forearm smash. Matthews with The Pump Kick. Okada dropkicks Matthews. Okada nails Matthews with The Tombstone PileDriver. Matthews clings onto the bottom rope. Matthews repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada maintains wrist control. Matthews with The V-Trigger. Matthews goes for Murphy’s Law, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada with The Landslide. Okada plants Matthews with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory. After the match, Okada shakes hands with Matthews. Will Ospreay walks down to the ring. Ospreay continues go on his diatribe about being the real IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Ospreay tells Okada that he’ll fight the winner of Takagi/Okada at WrestleKingdom 16 on January 5th. Okada tells Ospreay that he will make it rain at The Tokyo Dome.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Eight Match: Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The NEVER Openweight Championship

