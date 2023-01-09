Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI taking place at the show.

The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut where she attacked the IWGP Women’s champion.

Before the match announcement, NJPW had sold around 1,500 tickets. After it was announced, an extra 400 tickets were sold. There are currently 1,885 tickets out of 2,152 sold. The event will more than likely sell out.