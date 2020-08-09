NJPW Beta Testing New “Cheer” Tool For Fans To Use While Watching Matches Live

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that at the August 9th event from Korakuen Hall the promotion will be beta testing the #NJPWCheer tool, which will give the fans at the venue an option to cheer or boo thanks to an app on their phone. Details can be found below.

NJPW finally brought fans back to the venues in July starting with the New Japan Cup finals in Osaka Jo Hall. However, in order to best protect everybody in the venue during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, attendees have been encouraged not to shout or chant during the matches.

While fans have clapped and stomped their feet to offer non-verbal support, NJPW has been looking to give fans other options to enjoy the live experience. On August 9 in Korakuen Hall, we will be beta testing the #NJPWCheer tool. Using buttons on smart phones, fans can count along with the referee, cheer and send their encouragement during strike exchanges!

This beta test will take place on August 9 only, and NJPW will consider its further use based on feedback from Sunday’s event.