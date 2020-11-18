NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 11/18/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd

Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Kidd transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd with boots to the midsection of Kojima. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Kojima backs Kidd into the red turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags in Honma. Second Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Honma stomps on Kidd’s back. Honma hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Honma slams Kidd’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima and Honma are double teaming Kidd. Kojima punches Kidd in the back. Third Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Kojima kicks Kidd in the face. Kojima knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma with an elbow drop for a two count. Honma stomps on Kidd’s back. Honma toys around with Kidd. Kidd unloads three over hand chops. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Kidd. Honma bodyslams Kidd. Kidd avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima stops Kidd in his tracks. Kidd pushed Kojima away with his feet. Honma kicks Kidd in the ribs. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd blocks it. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Kidd tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Honma denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Honma drops Nagata with The Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with the irish whip. Kidd follows that with a running forearm smash. Kidd bodyslams Kojima. Kidd with The Senton Splash for a two count. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Honma punches Kidd in the back. Honma whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Honma dumps Nagata out of the ring. Kidd dropkicks Kojima for a two count. Kidd goes for The Double Arm Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Kidd with a knee lift. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (0) Bushi vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Uemura drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Uemura rolls Bushi over for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura bodyslams Bushi. Bushi denies The Boston Crab. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Uemura. Bushi stomps on Uemura’s back. Bushi with a forearm smash. Bushi with two over hand chops. Bushi follows that with forearm shivers. Bushi repeatedly stops on Uemura’s chest. Bushi is choking Uemura with his boot. Bushi toys around with Uemura. Bushi bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Bushi applies The Boston Crab.

Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi repeatedly kicks Uemura in the face. Forearm Exchange. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bushi slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi slaps Uemura in the chest. Bushi kicks Uemura in the chest. Bushi with the irish whip. Uemura kicks Bushi in the face. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with three uppercuts. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Uemura sends Bushi to the corner. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura applies The Boston Crab.

Bushi refuses to quit. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Bushi HeadButts Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura with forearm shivers. Bushi kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Bushi dropkicks Uemura. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Uemura fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Uemura applies a waist lock. Bushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura dropkicks Bushi. Uemura with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Bushi negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Uemura with The Fireman’s Carry CodeBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (2) Robbie Eagles In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato applies a hammerlock. Wato grabs a side headlock. Eagles works on the left wrist of Uemura. Wato with a drop toe hold. Wato grapevines the legs of Eagles. Wato grabs a side wrist lock. Wato hammers down on the left wrist of Eagles. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Eagles kicks Wato in the gut. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato stomps on Eagles back. Wato hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Eagles denies the irish whip. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Wato. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles drops Wato with The Spin Kick.

Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles with a Running Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Wato back into the ring. Eagles hooks both legs for a two count. Eagles stomps on Wato’s chest. Eagles kicks Wato in the back. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato with forearm shivers. Eagles dropkicks the back of Wato’s left knee. Eagles clotheslines the back of Wato’s neck. Eagles applies a hammerlock. Eagles stomps on the back of Wato’s left knee. Eagles toys around with Wato. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Wato. Wato dropkicks Eagles in mid-air. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Eagles back into the ring. Wato drops Eagles with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Wato with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special.

Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles talks smack to Tenzan. Eagles repeatedly slaps the back of Wato’s head. Forearm Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Eagles unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato denies The RoundHouse Kick. Eagles avoids The Dreamcast. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Wato. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles goes for The Slice Bread #2, but Wato blocks it. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles negates The Recientemente. Eagles with a Deep Arm-Drag. Double RoundHouse Kick. Wato launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagle delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Wato rolls Eagles over for a two count. Wato repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Eagles. Wato goes for The RoundHouse Kick, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Wato gets his knees up in the air. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Wato connects with The TTD. Wato plants Eagles with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) SHO vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki attacks SHO before the bell rings. Douki with clubbing blows to Sho’s back. Douki is choking Sho with his boot. Douki whips Sho across the ring. Sho holds onto the ropes. Sho launches Douki over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Douki. Sho dropkicks Douki off the ring apron. Sho blasts Douki with The PK. Sho rolls Douki back into the ring. Sho stomps on Douki’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho transitions into a double arm lock. Sho pulls Douki down to the mat for a two count. Sho applies the double wrist lock. Douki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki kicks Sho in the face. Douki sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Douki repeatedly whips Sho into the steel barricade. Douki wraps the staff around Sho’s neck. Douki drops Sho with The Staff Assisted NeckBreaker on the floor. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of ten.

Douki stomps on the back of Sho’s neck. Douki hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Douki whips Sho across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Sho puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Douki hits The Spike DDT for a two count. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Douki rakes the eyes of Sho. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sho Spears Douki. Sho continues to throw forearms at Douki. Sho with the irish whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Douki goes for The Day Break, but Sho blocks it. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Lariat Exchange. Sho drills Douki with The BrainBuster. Forearm Exchange. Douki shoves the referee towards Sho. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Douki ducks a clothesline from Sho. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Sho with Two PowerBombs. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Sho refuses to quit. Douki drops Sho with The Day Break for a two count. Douki negates Shock Arrow. Douki connects with The Marishiten for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Douki with an open palm strike. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho follows that with The Cross Armed PileDriver for a two count. Sho plants Douki with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (0) Taiji Ishimori In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Taguchi wants Ishimori to shake his hand. Taguchi starts dancing. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Ishimori across the ring. Taguchi puts on a drop down/leapfrog display. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi kicks Ishimori in the back. Taguchi with a hip smash. Ishimori unloads three over hand chops. Taguchi answers with a series of palm thrust. Taguchi hammers down on the left shoulder of Ishimori. Taguchi whips Ishimori across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori launches Taguchi over the top rope. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori slams Taguchi’s head on the top rope. Ishimori whips Taguchi into the steel barricade. Ishimori with two haymakers. Ishimori rolls Taguchi back into the ring.

Ishimori stops Taguchi in his tracks. Ishimori applies an illegal choke hold. Ishimori stands on Taguchi’s chest. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Taguchi’s neck. Ishimori with the lateral press for a one count. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori grabs a side headlock. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori punches Taguchi in the back. Ishimori slams Taguchi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori blasts Taguchi with a knife edge chop. Ishimori with the irish whip. Taguchi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with an Atomic Drop. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Hip Attack.

Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Taguchi delivers The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with Two Vertical Suplex’s. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi with The Front Suplex. Taguchi drills Ishimori with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Ishimori responds with The YES! Lock. Taguchi refuses to quit. Ishimori delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori with The ShotGun Meteora. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Taguchi negates The Bloody Cross. Ishimori gets trapped in The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Ishimori with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (0) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takahashi with a single leg takedown. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Desperado rolls Takahashi over for a one count. Strong lockup. Desperado backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Desperado slaps Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi dumps Desperado over the top rope. Takahashi repeatedly whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Palm Strike Exchange. Intense grappling exchange. Desperado backs Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi shoves Red Shoes out of the ring. Takahashi dumps Desperado out of the ring. Desperado repeatedly whips Takahashi into the barricade. Chop Exchange. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Desperado HeadButts Takahashi. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Second Chop Exchange. Both guys avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Desperado pulls Takahashi out of the ring. Desperado drives Takahashi back first into the barricade. Desperado with a Running Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Desperado removes the red turnbuckle pad. Desperado repeatedly whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Red Shoes admonishes Desperado. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Takahashi. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left leg. Desperado applies a toe and ankle hold. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado toys around with Takahashi. Third Chop Exchange. Desperado with another Frog Splash on the left leg of Takahashi for a two count. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Desperado. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring.

Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Desperado side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado goes for a PumpHandle Slam, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Fourth Chop Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Desperado hyperextends the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Takahashi counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count.

Desperado negates The Time Bomb. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado shoves Red Shoes towards Takahashi. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Desperado applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takahashi denies The Spear. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado drills Takahashi with The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Takahashi refuses to quit. Takahashi negates Pinche Loco. Desperado with a knee lift. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Takahashi counters with a Back Body Drop. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with Two SuperKicks. Desperado nails Takahashi with Loco Mono. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the exposed steel. Desperado rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Desperado side steps Takahashi into Red Shoes. Desperado with the low blow. Desperado delivers multiple chair shots. Desperado makes Takahashi tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: El Desperado via Submission

Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Standings

1.) SHO, 4 Points (2-0)

2.) Master Wato, 4 Points (2-0)

3.) El Desperado, 2 Points (1-1)

4.) Taiji Ishimori, 2 Points (1-1)

5.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 2 Points (1-1)

6.) Bushi, 2 Points (1-1)

7.) Hiromu Takahashi, 2 Points (1-1)

8.) Robbie Eagles, 2 Points (1-1)

9.) Douki, 0 Points (0-2)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-2)

