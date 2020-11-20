NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 11/20/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd

Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata applies a front face lock. Kojima grabs the top rope which forces the break. Kojima backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nagata kicks Kojima in the chest. Kojima with an over hand chop. Forearm Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kojima. Kojima blocks a boot from Nagata. Kojima hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Kojima drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata responds with The Big Boot. Honma and Kidd are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Honma into the ropes. Kidd slaps Honma in the chest. Kidd kicks Honma in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd runs into Honma. Kidd tells Honma to bring it. Honma applies a side headlock. Kidd whips Honma across the ring. Honma drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Kidd avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kidd brings Honma to the blue corner. Kidd tags in Nagata.

Toe Kick Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata kicks the out legs of Honma. Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata kicks Kojima off the ring apron. Nagata tags in Kidd. Wish Bone Attack for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd slaps Honma in the face. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Honma blocks a boot from Kidd. Kidd uppercuts Honma. Kidd with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Kidd applies a front face lock. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata with clubbing liver shots. Nagata talks smack to Honma. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Nagata with a forearm smash. Honma creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima with a straight right hand. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Kidd.

Kidd with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd dropkicks Kojima for a two count. Kojima applies a side headlock. Kojima hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Kojima kicks Kidd in the chest. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Honma clotheslines Nagata. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kidd is displaying his fighting spirit. Kojima punches Kidd in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kidd with a running forearm smash to Kojima. Kidd blasts Honma with a double handed chop. Kidd whips Honma into Kojima. Kidd with The Double Dropkick. Kidd with a Running Forearm Smash. Kidd delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kojima with a Back Body Drop. Kidd ducks under two clotheslines from Kojima. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Kidd kicks Kojima in the face. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (2) El Desperado vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Desperado is playing mind games with Uemura. Uemura runs after Desperado. Uemura blocks a boot from Desperado. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado grabs a side headlock. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura grapples around Desperado. Chain grappling exchange. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado delivers a gut punch. Desperado dumps Uemura out of the ring. Desperado kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Uemura drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle on the floor. Uemura is fired up. Uemura rolls Desperado back into the ring. Uemura with a forearm smash. Desperado kicks the middle rope. Desperado stands on Uemura’s face. Desperado deposits Uemura to the floor.

Desperado whips Uemura into the barricade. Desperado bodyslams Uemura on the floor. Uemura gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Desperado bodyslams Uemura. Desperado applies The Camel Clutch. Desperado with the cover for a two count. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Uemura. Desperado talks smack to Uemura. Uemura unloads two chops. Desperado kicks the left knee of Uemura. Desperado goes for The Knee Crusher, but Uemura blocks it. Desperado kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura goes for a Dropkick, but Desperado holds onto the ropes. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Uemura dropkicks Desperado. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick.

Uemura follows that with The Forearm Knockdown for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura stomps on Desperado’s back. Desperado negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura applies a waist lock. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado applies the single leg crab. Desperado transitions into Numero Dos. Uemura refuses to quit. Desperado goes for The Guitarra de Angel, but Uemura counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Uemura uppercuts the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado denies the irish whip. Uemura hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado connects with El Es Culero to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Taiji Ishimori vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki dropkicks Ishimori before the bell rings. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki sends Ishimori face first into the steel ring post. Douki grabs the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki punches Ishimori in the back. Douki hits The Spike DDT on the floor. Ishimori gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Douki hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Ishimori with heavy bodyshots. Douki rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Douki whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Douki with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori lands The Triangle Quebrada. Ishimori repeatedly whips Douki into the steel barricade. The referee tells Ishimori to put his title down. Ishimori stomps on Douki’s face. Ishimori applies the cravate against the barricade. Ishimori rolls Douki back into the ring.

Ishimori with The SpringBoard Senton. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori stomps on Douki’s back. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Douki around the top rope. Ishimori abuses the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori applies The Sleeper Hold. Ishimori hits The BackStabber for a two count. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Douki in the face. Douki with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count.

Ishimori denies The Day Break. Rollup Exchange. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Ishimori put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Ishimori negates La Luna. Ishimori with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Douki denies The Bloody Cross. Douki goes for The Spinning Rack Bomb, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori nails Douki with The Pump Kick. Douki shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Ishimori avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Douki negates The Bloody Cross. Douki whips Ishimori into the referee. Douki attacks Ishimori with a steel pipe. Ishimori returns the favor by driving the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt into Douki’s face. Ishimori plants Douki with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory. After the match, Ishimori applies The Pipe Assisted YES! Lock.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Taguchi applies a hammerlock. Wato with a headlock takeover. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Wato signals for the test of strength. Wato with a single leg takedown. Wato applies a leg lock. Taguchi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Wato applies a front face lock. Taguchi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato stomps on the left shoulder of Taguchi. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi with an arm-drag takeover. Wato delivers his combination offense. Knife Edge Chop Exchange.

Wato hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Taguchi. Wato dropkicks Taguchi to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a rear chin lock. Wato kicks Taguchi in the back for a two count. Taguchi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Wato counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi launches Wato over the top rope. Taguchi with a shoulder block. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Taguchi follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Wato back into the ring.

Taguchi dives over Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with combo hamstring kicks. Taguchi denies The RoundHouse Kick. Hip Attack Party. Wato kicks the right hip of Taguchi. Taguchi avoids the reverse leg sweep. Taguchi goes for The Sliding Hip Attack, but Wato ducks out of the way. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Taguchi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi blocks a boot from Wato. Taguchi with a double leg takedown for a two count. Ankle Lock Exchange. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato drills Taguchi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for The TTD, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Wato slings Taguchi across the ring. Wato kicks Taguchi in the face. Wato pulls down Taguchi’s pants. Wato goes for the sunset flip, but Taguchi rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) SHO vs. (2) Robbie Eagles In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sho drop steps into a side headlock. Sho with a side headlock takeover. Eagles with the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Sho denies The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Sho slings Eagles across the ring. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Sho. Eagles goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Eagles put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles denies The Arm-Ringer. Eagles applies The Indian Death Lock. Eagles kicks the left knee of Sho. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Sho with a running knee lift. Sho kicks Eagles in the back for a one count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho ties Eagles arms together. Sho with back heel trip for a two count. Sho applies a double wrist lock. Sho with Three Arm-Ringers. Eagles avoids The Running Shoulder Kick. Eagles with forearm shivers. Sho kicks Eagles in the gut. Sho kicks Eagles in the back. Sho hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Sho goes for a Bodyslam, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles kicks the back of Sho’s left knee. Eagles clotheslines the back of Sho’s neck. Eagles with a Running Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Sho back into the ring.

Eagles hooks the outside leg for a one count. Eagles kicks Sho in the face. Eagles transitions into a ground and pound attack. Eagles grapevines the legs of Sho. Eagles stomps on the back of Sho’s knees. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a two count. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Sho. Eagles kicks the left knee of Sho. Eagles drives Sho face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Eagles dives over Sho. Sho Spears Eagles. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with the irish whip. Sho follows that with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks. Eagles denies The PK. Sho goes for a Release German Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Sho kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles reverses out of irish whip from Sho. Sho launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles drops Sho with The Shining Wizard. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Sho kicks Eagles in the face. Sho sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Sho dropkicks Eagles off the ring apron. Eagles sweep out the legs of Sho. Eagles hits The Slice Bread #2 on the floor. Both guys avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Forearm Exchange. Eagles with two running lariats. Sho blocks a lariat from Eagles. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles with a knee lift. Eagles follows that with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles with The Hook Kick. Eagles drops Sho with The Step Up Enzuigiri.

Sho denies The SuperKick. Eagles kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Sho. Eagles with The Running Hurricanrana for a two count. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Eagles clings onto the middle rope. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Eagles slaps Sho in the chest. Eagles with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Sho with clubbing chest kicks. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of Sho. Eagles toys around with Sho. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Eagles drops Sho with The Mid-Kick. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Sho ducks out of the way. Sho avoids The Running Boot. Sho runs through a Mid-Kick from Eagles. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Eagles. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Eagles rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Eagles put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho connects with The Cross Arm PileDriver for a two count. Sho with a Running Mid-Kick. Eagles negates Shock Arrow. Eagles with Three RoundHouse Kicks. Sho HeadButts Eagles. Sho goes for The Cross Arm PileDriver, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with another RoundHouse Kick. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Eagles with The Reverse Satellite DDT. Eagles lands The 450 Splash. Eagles makes Sho tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

Sixth Match: (2) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (2) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi backs Bushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Bushi ducks under a knife edge chop from Takahashi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanana. Bushi is playing mind games with Takahashi. Bushi avoids the basement dropkick. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Takahashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi dropkicks Bushi to the floor. Takahashi mocks Bushi. Takahashi kicks Bushi in the chest. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Chop Exchange. Takahashi with a running short-arm clothesline. Bushi repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Bushi with a SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Bushi repeatedly whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Bushi slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi slaps Bushi in the chest. Bushi drives his elbow into Takahashi’s back. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Bushi has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Bushi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi continues to stomp on Takahashi’s back. Bushi applies The STF. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi bodyslams Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi unloads Four Overhand Chops. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bushi stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Bushi slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi is lighting up Takahashi’s chest. Bushi with the irish whip. Takahashi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi drops Bushi with a Running Cross Chop for a two count.

Takahashi with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Bushi’s face. Takahashi dropkicks Bushi to the floor. Takahashi delivers The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bush with a Missile Dropkick of his own. Bushi-O-Rooni. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Takahashi blocks it. Bushi denies the side kick. Takahashi avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Bushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi goes for The BrainBuster, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi with The DDT. Takahashi denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Takahashi with The SitOut PowerBomb. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi puts Takahashi on the middle turnbuckle. Bushi with The Draping BackStabber. Bushi drops Takahashi with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Takahashi negates The MX. Takahashi SuperKicks Bushi. Bushi rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Bushi with a Leaping DDT on the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Bushi goes for MX, but Takahashi counters with The CodeBreaker. Backslide Exchange. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Bushi with The La Magistral for a two count. Bushi with The BackStabber. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi connects with The MX for a two count. Bushi dives over Takahashi. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Bushi with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Takahashi responds with a Running Lariat. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi with The Death Valley Driver. Takahashi plants Bushi with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 4 Points (2-1)

2.) Robbie Eagles, 4 Points (2-1)

3.) SHO, 4 Points (2-1)

4.) Taiji Ishimori, 4 Points (2-1)

5.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 4 Points (2-1)

6.) Master Wato, 4 Points (2-1)

7.) El Desperado, 4 Points (2-1)

8.) Bushi, 2 Points (1-2)

9.) Douki, 0 Points (0-3)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-3)

