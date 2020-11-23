NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 11/23/20

G Messe Gunma

Gunma, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd

Kojima and Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd slaps Kojima in the chest. Kidd kicks Kojima in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Kojima whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kidd knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd sends Kojima across the ring. Kojima with a shoulder tackle of his own. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Honma applies the cravate. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Honma applies the cravate. Kidd put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Kojima is choking Kidd with his boot. Kidd unloads two palm strikes. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kojima answers with a forearm smash. Kojima drops Kidd with a high elbow smash. Kojima knocks Nagata off the apron. Kojima stomps on Kidd’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Nagata. Kojima tags in Honma. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with the irish whip. Honma blocks a boot from Kidd. Kidd with a lifting uppercut. Honma decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Kidd dropkicks Honma. Kidd tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Kojima off the apron. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Nagata dumps Kojima out of the ring. Honma denies The Mid-Kick. Nagata with The Big Boot. Honma dodges The Running Boot. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima with a straight right hand. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Nagata throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd scores the forearm knockdown. Kidd bodyslams Kojima. Kidd with The Senton Splash for a two count. Honma punches Kidd in the back. Honma whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd puts Honma down with another forearm knockdown. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Kidd applies a waist lock. Kojima with two sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Kidd with The DDT for a two count. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt to Nagata. Honma stomps on Kidd’s back. Honma punches Kidd in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kidd with a Double Dropkick. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Nagata and Honma are brawling on the outside. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Kidd rolls him over for a two count. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kidd with a blistering chop. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Taiji Ishimori vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Chain grappling exchange after the bell rings. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori with a single leg takedown. Ishimori applies a leg lock. Ishimori transitions into a side headlock. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori applies an arm-bar. Ishimori transitions into a double wrist lock. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with a drop toe hold. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with an arm-bar takedown. Ishimori applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishimori repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Uemura.

Ishimori abuses the referee’s five count. Ishimori stomps on the left shoulder of Uemura. Ishimori kicks Uemura out of the ring. Ishimori sends Uemura back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori drives Uemura shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori rolls Uemura back into the ring. Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Uemura. Ishimori with an arm-breaker. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Uemura around the bottom rope. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Ishimori goes for the irish whip, but Uemura counters with a judo throw. Uemura denies The YES! Lock. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Uemura’s back. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Ishimori.

Ishimori kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura follows that with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Uemura in the chest. Uemura applies the single leg crab. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori with clubbing headbutts. Ishimori hits The ShoulderBuster. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Uemura negates The Bloody Cross. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori refuses to quit. Uemura connects with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies another Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori rolls Uemura over for a two count. Uemura dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Uemura rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Uemura blocks a lariat from Ishimori. Uemura unloads a flurry of palm strikes. Uemura is fired up. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Ishimori blocks it. Ishimori makes Uemura tap out to The YES! Lock.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Third Match: (4) Robbie Eagles vs. (2) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Eagles dropkicks Bushi before the bell rings. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Bushi punches Eagles in the back. Bushi stomps on Eagles chest. Eagles denies the irish whip. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Bushi. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Bushi answers with a basement dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Bushi stomps on Eagles chest. Bushi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Bushi drops Eagles with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi rakes the eyes of Eagles. Bushi applies The Figure Four Headlock. Eagles put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles with a gut punch. Eagles slaps Bushi in the chest. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Eagles neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi stomps on Eagles back. Bushi has Eagles draped across the top rope. Eagles avoids The Missile Dropkick. Eagles delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Bushi. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles drops Bushi with The Sliding Leg Lariat for a two count. Eagles with a blistering chop. Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles sends Bushi to the corner. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Bushi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Bushi. Eagles hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Bushi denies The Turbo Backpack. Bushi rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Eagles with The Mid-Kick. Bushi dropkicks Eagles. Bushi drills Eagles with The Draping DDT on the ring apron.

Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Eagles blocks it. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Eagles with a knee lift. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles follows that with The Hook Kick. Eagles with The Windmill Kick. Eagles goes for The Slice Bread #2, but Bushi blocks it. Bushi decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Bushi goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Bushi avoids The 450 Splash. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi hits The BackStabber. Eagles denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi goes for The Rewind Kick, but Eagles counters with The Ron Miller Special. Bushi refuses to quit. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Bushi. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of Bushi. Bushi sends Eagles to the apron. Eagles with a shoulder block. Eagles kicks Bushi in the chest. Bushi dropkicks Eagles in mid-air. Bushi connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bushi plants Eagles with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki attacks Takahashi before the bell rings. Takahashi sweeps out the legs of Douki. Takahashi pulls Douki out of the ring. Takahashi drives Douki back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi throws Douki into the barricade. Takahashi goes for The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron, but Douki ducks out of the way. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki with a Diving Senton Bomb to the outside. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Douki repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Douki is choking Takahashi with his boot. The referee admonishes Douki. Takahashi with Two OverHand Chops. Douki rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Douki with a Side Slam. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki toys around with Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi kicks Douki in the face. Takahashi with The Cazadora FaceBuster on the floor.

Takahashi delivers The Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Douki back into the ring. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi drops Douki with The Cazadora FlatLiner for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki with a knee lift. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Douki hits The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Takahashi catches Douki in mid-air. Douki fights out of the electric chair position. Takahashi goes for The SpineBuster, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi put his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Douki nails Takahashi with The Day Break for a two count. Takahashi denies Suplex de Luna. Takahashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Douki counters with The Hurricanrana.

Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Douki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki uses the referee as a human shield. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi drops Douki with The Victory Royal. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Lariat. Lariat Exchange. Douki applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Douki goes for The Marishiten, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Douki connects with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki goes for La Luna, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki. Douki with an open palm strike. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi drops Douki with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi plants Douki with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4) SHO In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Taguchi with a single leg takedown. Taguchi applies a leg lock. Sho transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Taguchi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi brings Sho down to the mat. Taguchi maintains wrist control. Sho wraps his legs around Taguchi’s neck. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Sho whips Taguchi across the ring. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Sho across the ring. Drop Down Exchange. Sho and Taguchi are running the ropes. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho holds onto the ropes. Taguchi starts getting dizzy. Taguchi clotheslines the turnbuckle pad. Sho spins Taguchi around. Sho rocks Taguchi with a forearm smash for a two count. Sho with forearm shivers. Taguchi drops Sho with The Hip Attack.

Taguchi starts dancing. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Taguchi with the irish whip. Sho kicks Taguchi in the face. Taguchi sweeps out the legs of Sho. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock Taguchi grapevines the legs of Sho around the steel ring post. Sho sweeps out the legs of Taguchi. Sho dropkicks Taguchi off the ring apron. Sho blasts Taguchi with The PK. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Taguchi around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Sho abuses Red Shoes five count. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Sho stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi calls a timeout. Sho kicks Taguchi in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho slams Taguchi’s head on the apron. Sho grabs a side wrist lock. Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho ties Taguchi arms together. Sho with a Back Heel Trip for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Taguchi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a wrist lock. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Sho repeatedly kicks the left hip of Taguchi. Taguchi is pissed. Sho with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi hulks up. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Sho counters with another Atomic Drop. Taguchi hits The Rolling Hip Attack. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Sho back into the ring.

Taguchi drops Sho with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho goes for The German Suplex, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi with The Knee Crusher. Sho denies The Bomaye. Sho applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Sho Spears Taguchi. Sho with Three Arm-Ringers. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Forearm Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Sho counters with Two German Suplex’s. Ankle Lock/Cross-Arm-Breaker Exchange. Sho negates The Dodon. Sho goes for The Cross Arm PileDriver, but Taguchi counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho goes for a sunset flip, but Taguchi stands still. Sho pulls down Taguchi’s pants. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi drops Sho with The Hip Attack. Sho clotheslines Taguchi. Sho connects with The Cross Arm PileDriver for a two count. Sho plants Taguchi with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (4) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Desperado talks smack to Tenzan. Tenzan is pissed. Desperado shoves Wato into Tenzan. Desperado hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Desperado whips Wato across the ring. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Wato stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato kicks Desperado in the back. Wato applies The Camel Clutch. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato is putting the boots to Desperado. Wato hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato with the irish whip. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato slaps Desperado in the chest. Desperado shoves Red Shoes into Wato. Desperado whips Wato into the steel barricade. Desperado toys around with Wato. Wato with an overhand chop. Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado buries his knee into the midsection of Wato. Desperado drives Wato face first into the steel ring post. Desperado repeatedly wraps the left leg of Wato around the ring post.

Desperado continues to taunt Tenzan. Desperado attacks Wato with the bell hammer. Desperado kicks Wato in the face. Desperado tells Tenzan to bring it. Desperado stomps on Wato’s chest. Desperado is picking Wato apart. Wato with an overhand chop. Desperado answers with a low knee lift. Desperado bodyslams Wato. Desperado repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Wato. Desperado figure fours the legs of Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Wato finally grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado kicks Wato in the face. Desperado is treating Wato like an afterthought. Desperado bodyslams Wato. Wato avoids The Running Boot. Wato starts favoring his left knee. Desperado slaps Wato in the face. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato launches Desperado over the top rope. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato rolls Desperado back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato drives his knee into the the midsection of Desperado. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Wato refuses to quit.

Desperado goes for Guittara de Angel, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato applies a waist lock. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Wato. Forearm Exchange. Wato unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Desperado with a forearm smash. Wato answers with another Mid-Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato drags Desperado to the corner. Wato goes for The RPP, but Desperado ducks out of the way. Desperado Spears Wato. Desperado connects with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado is displaying his frustration. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Wato counters with a Back Body Drop. Desperado and Wato are trading back and forth shots. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the the left knee of Wato. Desperado hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Desperado goes for Loco Mono, but Wato counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato with a knee lift. Desperado negates The TTD. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado delivers the low blow. Desperado nails Wato with Loco Mono. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Wato counters with The Bridging Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Desperado attacks Wato from behind. Tenzan drops Desperado with The Mongolian Chop.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

Updated NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 6 Points (3-1)

2.) Taiji Ishimori, 6 Points (3-1)

3.) SHO, 6 Points (3-1)

4.) Master Wato, 6 Points (3-1)

5.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 4 Points (2-2)

6.) Robbie Eagles, 4 Points (2-2)

7.) Bushi, 4 Points (2-2)

8.) El Desperado, 4 Points (2-2)

9.) Douki, 0 Points (0-4)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-4)

Checkout Episode 232 of The Hoots Podcast