NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 11/25/20

Niigata Toki Messe

Niigata, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd

Tomoaki Honma and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Honma. Kidd runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Honma with a double sledge. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma blocks a boot from Kidd. Kidd with a lifting uppercut. Kidd drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Kidd goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma blocks it. Honma punches Kidd in the back. Honma bodyslams Kidd. Kidd avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kidd bodyslams Honma for a two count. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kidd tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the gut. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata with repeated boots to the midsection of Honma. Nagata stomps on Honma’s back. Honma with a flurry of chops. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata kicks Kojima off the ring apron.

Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Honma in the back for a two count. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd is putting the boots to Honma. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Kidd slaps Honma in the face. Kidd uppercuts Honma. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd whips Honma across the ring. Honma kicks Kidd in the chest. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Kojima and Nagata are tagged in. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. OverHand Chop Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima blocks a boot from Nagata. Kojima with forearm shivers. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Kojima avoids The Low Dropkick.

Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with Machine Gun Chops. Kidd follows that with a corner clothesline. Kojima denies The BrainBuster. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with The Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd hits The BrainBuster for a two count. Kidd dumps Honma out of the ring. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kojima with a Back Body Drop. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Honma dumps Nagata out of the ring. Honma repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s back. Double Irish Whip. Kidd kicks Kojima in the face. Kidd with a double sledge to Honma. Kidd rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd slaps Kojima in the face. Kojima rocks Kidd with a forearm smash. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi runs into Uemura. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi heads to the outside. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Uemura bodyslams Takahashi on the floor. Uemura with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Uemura is fired up. Uemura rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Uemura with the lateral press for a two count. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi sweeps out the legs of Uemura. Takahashi pulls Uemura out of the ring. Takahashi repeatedly whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick.

Takahashi rolls Uemura back into the ring. Takahashi puts his knee on Uemura’s chest for a one count. Takahashi with a low backbreaker. Takahashi bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Takahashi grapevines the legs of Uemura. Takahashi falls back into the canvas. Takahashi applies the single leg crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi talks smack to Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi toys around with Uemura. Uemura goes for another dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with the irish whip. Uemura kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Uemura dropkicks Takahashi.

Uemura with a running elbow smashes. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura follows that with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Uemura in the chest. Uemur applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi refuses to quit. Uemura applies a waist lock. Takahashi with five sharp elbow strikes. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The German Suplex. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Uemura rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi SuperKicks Uemura. Uemura rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Takahashi drops Uemura with The Lariat. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi makes Uemura tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

Third Match: (6) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki attacks Wato before the bell rings. Douki punches Wato in the back. Douki with a knife edge chop. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Wato drops down on the canvas. Douki whips Wato across the ring. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Douki. Wato dodges The Big Boot. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato dropkicks Douki to the floor. Wato goes for The SlingShot Pescado, but Douki ducks out of the way. Douki sends Wato back first into the steel barricade. Douki shoves down the referee. Douki attacks Tenzan and Wato with the pipe. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Douki punches Wato in the back. Douki hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Douki drops Wato with The DDT for a two count. Douki bodyslams Wato. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki talks smack to Tenzan. Douki with a knife edge chop. Douki slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange.

Douki is choking Wato with his boot. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki with the irish whip. Wato side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Douki rakes the eyes of Wato. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Douki decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Wato rolls Douki back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Douki denies The Recientemente. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Douki shoves the referee towards Wato. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato catches Douki in mid-air. Wato goes for The TTD, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Douki with the irish whip. Wato dodges The Helluva Kick. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato punches the back of Douki’s neck.

Second Forearm Exchange. Douki with The Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Wato refuses to quit. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Wato denies La Luna. Douki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato applies a waist lock. Douki with clubbing elbow smashes. Douki rakes the eyes of Wato. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Douki counters with a deep arm-drag. Wato kicks Douki in the face. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. Douki negates The TTD. Douki dropkicks Wato into the referee. Douki grabs the pipe. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki blasts Wato with the pipe. Douki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Douki goes for La Luna, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Wato. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato hits The TTD. Wato plants Douki with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (4) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Bushi. Bushi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Bushi with clubbing blows to Taguchi’s back. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Taguchi repeatedly drops down on the canvas. Taguchi sweeps out the legs of Bushi. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi with the irish whip. Bushi side steps Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. Bushi applies The Ring Post Stretch. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi sends Taguchi back first into the steel barricade. Bushi rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Bushi is picking Taguchi apart. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Bushi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Bushi stands on the midsection of Taguchi. Bushi argues with the referee. Bushi drops Taguchi with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi abuses the referee’s five count. Bushi applies The STF. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Bushi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Bushi with a double sledge. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi goes for a sunset flip, but Taguchi stands still. Bushi inadvertently pulls down Taguchi’s pants. Taguchi goes for Leg Drop, but Bushi ducks out of the way. Bushi continues to stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi with Two Hip Attacks. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Taguchi drops Bushi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi hits The Reverse DDT for a two count.

Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hip Attack Party. Bushi sends Taguchi tumbling to the floor. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Taguchi with The La Magistral for a two count. Taguchi sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Taguchi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi gets crotched on the top rope. Bushi kicks the top rope for good measure. Bushi with The Draping DDT. Taguchi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Bushi negates The Dodon. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Bushi nails Taguchi with The Rewind Kick. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi hits The Draping BackStabber. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Taguchi with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Taiji Ishimori vs. (4) Robbie Eagles In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Ishimori wants Eagles to rejoin Bullet Club. Eagles kicks the right hand of Ishimori. Eagles with two dropkicks. Eagles applies a wrist lock. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Eagles slaps Ishimori in the chest. Eagles with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Ishimori. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Ishimori avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Ishimori stomps on Eagles chest. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles with a roll through basement dropkick. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Ishimori blocks a boot from Eagles. Ishimori hammers down on the right knee of Eagles. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori slams Eagles head on the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tees off on Eagles. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori’s momentum brings him to the ring apron. Ishimori slides under Eagles. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton.

Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Eagles neck for a one count. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori applies The Figure Four Headlock. Eagles put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori drops Eagles with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Ishimori goes back to the rear chin lock. Ishimori with a flurry of covers, but Eagles continues to kick out. Eagles with heavy bodyshots. Eagles blasts Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Eagles decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Eagles rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles runs around Ishimori. Eagles clips the left knee of Ishimori. Eagles clotheslines the back of Ishimori’s neck. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles drops Ishimori with The Running Leg Lariat for a two count.

Eagles with a chop/forearm combination. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Eagles launches Ishimori over the top rope. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with a Running Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a two count. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Eagles hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Eagles delivers The Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Ishimori. Ishimori rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles kicks Ishimori in the gut. Eagles whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Eagles with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Eagles. Ishimori with The ShotGun Dropkick. Eagles avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Eagles denies The Bloody Cross. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Ishimori. Eagles with a Jumping Knee Strike. Eagles with a RoundHouse/Hook Kick Combination. Eagles follows that with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori catches Eagles in mid-air. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Eagles counters with The Ron Miller Special. Ishimori refuses to quit. Eagles connects with The Satellite Reverse DDT. Eagles SuperKicks Ishimori. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Ishimori gets his knees up in the air. Ishimori with The ShoulderBreaker. Ishimori goes for The 450 Splash, but this time Eagles gets his knees up in the air. Forearm Exchange. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori fights out of the electric chair position. Ishimori decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Ishimori goes for The Pump Kick, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles goes for The Satellite Reverse DDT, but Ishimori counters with The YES! Lock. Ishimori plants Eagles with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) SHO vs. (4) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Desperado signals for the test of strength. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado hammers down on the back of Sho’s back. Sho tackles Desperado. Sho transitions into a ground and pound attack. Chain grappling exchange. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho transitions into The Heel Hook. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado grabs the left leg of Sho. Sho grapples around Desperado. Sho with another Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho is putting the boots to Desperado. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho ties Desperado’s arms together. Sho with a back heel trip. Sho stomps on the midsection of Desperado. Sho with a Mid-Kick. Sho is choking Desperado with his boot. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho launches Desperado over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Desperado drives Sho back first into the steel barricade. Desperado throws Sho into the barricade. Desperado wraps the left leg of Sho around the steel ring post. Desperado slams the left leg of Sho on the floor. Desperado grabs a chair. Red Shoes admonishes Desperado. Desperado attacks Sho with the bell hammer. Desperado rolls Sho back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Sho. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Sho. Desperado stands on the left knee of Sho. Desperado toys around with Sho.

Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Desperado continues to drop his weight on the left leg of Sho. Desperado figure fours the legs of Sho. Sho with a flurry of overhand chops. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado abuses Red Shoes five count. Desperado with a Splash. Desperado talks smack to Sho. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho blocks it. Sho with a Vertical Suplex of his own. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho blocks a boot from Desperado. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with combination kicks. Sho follows that with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho with a forearm smash. Desperado goes for The Spear, but Sho counters with a front face lock. Sho drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Desperado with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Desperado goes for The Guitarra de Angel, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Desperado kicks the left knee of Sho. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Sho. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Sho. Desperado hits The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Sho denies Pinche Loco. Sho with a Back Body Drop. Desperado continues to kick the left knee of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Sho with a Running Knee Lift. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sho with three arm-ringers. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado refuses to quit. Sho tells Desperado to bring it. Desperado kicks the left knee of Sho. Sho with a RoundHouse Kick. Sho with The BackStabber. Sho follows that with Two Running Lariats. Sho connects with The PowerBreaker for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Double HeadButt. Desperado rolls Sho over for a two count. Desperado shoves Sho towards Red Shoes. Desperado nails Sho with The Loco Mono. Desperado plants Sho with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 8 Points (4-1)

2.) Taiji Ishimori, 8 Points (4-1)

3.) Master Wato, 8 Points (4-1)

4.) El Desperado, 6 Points (3-2)

5.) Bushi, 6 Points (3-2)

6.) SHO, 6 Points (3-2)

7.) Robbie Eagles, 4 Points (2-3)

8.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 4 Points (2-3)

9.) Douki, 0 Points (0-5)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-5)

