NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 11/29/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd

Tomoaki Honma and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Honma. Kidd drops Honma with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Kidd hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Kidd goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma blocks it. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Honma sends Kidd face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Kojima is choking Kidd with his boot. Kojima bodyslams Kidd. Kojima knocks Nagata off the ring apron. The referee is trying to get Nagata out of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange.

Kojima repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s back. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima stands on Kidd’s jaw. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma kicks Kidd in the chest. Honma with a double sledge. Kidd answers with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Honma knocks Nagata off the apron. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd sends Honma across the ring. Kidd dropkicks Honma. Kidd tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Kojima off the apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Honma to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Honma denies The Exploder Suplex. Honma with a forearm smash. Nagata drops Honma with a Running Knee Lift. Honma denies The Mid-Kick. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Honma shrugs off The Big Boot. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma ducks clothesline from Nagata. Honma with The DDT. Honma tags in Kojima.

Nagata with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Nagata kicks Kojima in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd delivers The Missile Dropkick. Kidd drills Kojima with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kojima with a Back Body Drop. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kidd with two forearm smashes. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kidd blocks a lariat from Kojima. Kidd with The Belly to Back Suplex. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Nagata gets Honma trapped in The Indian Death Lock. Kojima refuses to quit. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd slaps Kojima in the face. Kojima with combination forearm strikes. Kidd rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a waist lock. Taguchi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Taguchi backs Uemura into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Taguchi starts dancing. Uemura tackles Taguchi. Uemura grapples around Taguchi. Uemura grabs the left ankle of Taguchi. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Chain grappling exchange. That lead us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura is trying to keep Taguchi on the mat. Uemura applies a side headlock. Taguchi brings Uemura down to the mat. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hip Attack Party. Uemura dropkicks Taguchi. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Taguchi to the corner. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura follows that with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Taguchi denies The Boston Crab. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi blasts Uemura with a knife edge chop. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Uemura. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Uemura reverses the hold. Uemura transitions into The Boston Crab. Taguchi crawls to the bottom rope to create separation.

Uemura applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Standing Switch Exchange. Taguchi drops Uemura with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Taguchi responds with The Ankle Lock. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Taguchi refuses to quit. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura goes for The Double Overhook Suplex, but Taguchi blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Uemura counters with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Taguchi negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi grapevines the legs of Uemura. Taguchi makes Uemura tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Submission

Third Match: (6) El Desperado vs. (0) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado with a waist lock. Desperado turns Douki over. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Desperado sweeps out the legs of Douki. Desperado applies a front face lock. Douki with another deep arm-drag. Desperado goes for The Sunset Flip, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Desperado grapples around Douki. Desperado applies a side headlock. Douki transitions into a front face lock. Desperado grabs a side wrist lock. Desperado with a wrist lock takeover. Desperado runs into Douki. Douki leapfrogs over Desperado. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki dropkicks Desperado to the floor. Douki teases a dive. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado kicks Douki in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado shoves the referee.

Desperado grabs the lead pipe. Douki kicks the pipe out of Desperado’s hands. Douki clocks Desperado with the pipe. Douki wraps the pipe around Desperado’s neck. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Douki rolls Desperado back into the ring. Douki talks smack to Desperado. Douki stomps on Desperado’s chest. Desperado with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Desperado. Douki is choking Desperado with his boot. Douki whips Desperado across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Depserado blocks it. Douki continues to rake the eyes of Desperado. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex. Desperado blocks a boot from Douki. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Douki. Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Desperado stands on Douki’s face. Desperado stomps on Douki’s face. Desperado goes for The Guittara de Angel, but Douki lands back on his feet. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado kicks the left knee of Douki. Douki uppercuts Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Douki refuses to quit. Desperado repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Douki. Douki rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado kicks Douki in the gut. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Desperado blocks it. Douki sends Desperado to the ring apron. Douki with an Apron Enzuigiri. Douki monkey flips Desperado off the apron. Douki lands The Diving Senton Bomb. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Desperado negates La Luna. Desperado makes Douki tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: El Desperado via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (8) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (6) SHO In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wato dodges The Big Boot. Sho avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Sho avoids The Windmill Kick. Sho blocks a boot from Wato. Sho applies a waist lock. Wato with two sharp elbow strikes. Sho drop down on the canvas. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Sho. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Sho regroups on the outside. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato dives over Sho. Sho launches Wato over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Wato. Sho dropkicks Wato off the ring apron. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Wato. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho rolls Wato back into the ring. Sho stomps on Wato’s back. Sho whips Wato across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho kicks Wato in the back. Sho applies a hammerlock. Sho transitions into a key lock. Sho stomps on the left elbow of Wato.

Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho ties Wato’s arms together. Sho with a back heel trip for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato unloads three overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Sho kicks Wato in the back. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Sho denies The RoundHouse Kick. Sho with the irish whip. Wato kicks Sho in the face. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Sho back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Sho lands back on his feet. Wato dodges The PK. Wato with a Rolling Roundhouse Kick. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho Spears Wato. Sho kicks the left hamstring of Wato. Sho with combination kicks. Wato blocks a boot from Sho. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho with three arm-ringers. Sho unloads more combination kicks. Wato hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Wato with a series of mid-kicks. Wato kicks Sho in the face. Sho with a running lariat. Wato answers with a single leg dropkick. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wato rolls Sho over for a two count. Sho applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Wato counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Wato avoids The Jumping Knee Strike. Wato drops Sho with The Windmill Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato drags Sho to the corner. Wato goes for The RPP, but Sho ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. Wato with The Spinning Back Fist. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wato ducks a clothesline from Sho. Wato drops Sho with The RoundHouse Kick. Sho negates The TTD. Sho clotheslines the back of Wato’s neck. Wato kicks the right shoulder of Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Wato. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho connects with The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho plants Wato with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Taiji Ishimori vs. (6) Bushi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Bushi dropkicks Ishimori before the bell rings. Bushi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Ishimori counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori stomps on Bushi’s chest. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Bushi around the steel barricade. Ishimori kicks the barricade for good measure. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Bushi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori rolls Bushi back into the ring at the count of fifteen. Red Shoes admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Ishimori wraps a shirt around Bushi’s neck. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Bushi’s back. Ishimori works on the left wrist of Bushi. Ishimori applies an arm-bar. Ishimori repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Bushi. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Bushi’s neck for a two count. Ishimori repeatedly sends Bushi shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad for a two count.

Ishimori with a knee lift. Ishimori whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi goes for a sunset flip, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ishimori works on his joint manipulation game. Ishimori with The ArmBreaker. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Ishimori with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori with an arm-ringer. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi drops Ishimori with The DDT for a two count. Bushi puts Ishimori on the top turnbuckle. Bushi with The Draping BackStabber. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Ishimori counters with The YES! Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori hits The ShoulderBuster. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Bushi refuses to quit.

Bushi denies The Bloody Cross. Bushi dodges The Running Boot. Bushi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Bushi with The HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Bushi has Ishimori perched on the top rope. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Ishimori blocks it. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Ishimori. Bushi connects with The Draping DDT on the ring apron. Ishimori fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi negates The Bloody Cross. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bushi drills Ishimori with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Ishimori counters with Cipher Utaki. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Ishimori negates The Bridging Backslide. Ishimori makes Bushi tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Sixth Match: (8) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (4) Robbie Eagles In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Takahashi dodges the knife edge chop. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles dodges the basement dropkick. Takahashi avoids The Mid-Kick. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takahashi goes for The Cazadora FaceBuster, but Eagles blocks it. Takahashi denies The Ron Miller Special. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the gut. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles with a Flying Cannon Senton through the ropes.

Eagles blasts Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Eagles rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a one count. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Eagles out of the ring. Takahashi PowerBombs Eagles on the ring apron. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Eagles back. Takahashi repeatedly whips Eagles into the barricade. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi grapevines the legs of Eagles. Takahashi hyperextends Eagles knees. Takahashi applies The Camel Clutch. Takahashi mocks Eagles. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi catapults Eagles throat first into the bottom rope. Takahashi stomps on Eagles chest. Takahashi tells Eagles to bring it.

Chop Exchange. Eagles slaps Takahashi in the face. Eagles with forearm shivers. Takahashi is lighting up Eagles chest. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi launches Eagles over the top rope. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles delivers The Missile Dropkick. Eagles clotheslines the back of Takahashi’s neck. Eagles with The 619. Eagles with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles drops Takahashi with The Running Leg Lariat for a two count. Eagles with Two Corner Meteora’s for a two count. Takahashi negates The Satellite Reverse DDT. Takahashi side steps Eagles into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi with a Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Eagles in the face. Takahashi avoids the leg sweep. Eagles denies The SuperKick. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Eagles goes for The Turbo Backpack, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Eagles with a Reverse Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Eagles drops his weight on the left leg of Takahashi. Eagles SuperKicks Takahashi.

Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Takahashi gets his knees up in the air. Takahashi denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Eagles back. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Eagles decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Eagles dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with a chop block. Takahashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Eagles fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi with another SuperKick. Eagles denies The Apron Sunset Bomb. Eagles thrust kicks the left knee of Takahashi. Eagles goes for The Satellite Reverse DDT, but Takahashi blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi goes for The SuperKick, but Eagles counters with The Turbo Backpack on the apron. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Eagles drags Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi has Eagles perched on the top turnbuckle. Eagles with clubbing elbow smashes. Takahashi punches Eagles in the back. Eagles drops Takahashi The Satellite Reverse DDT for a two count. Eagles lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles kicks the left leg of Takahashi. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles tells Takahashi to get up. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles with a knee lift. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Eagles. Takahashi is fired up. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Counter Display. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Takahashi. Eagles follows that with The Windmill Kick. Takahashi connects with The Victory Royal. Takahashi plants Eagles with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 10 Points (5-1)

2.) Taiji Ishimori, 10 Points (5-1)

3.) SHO, 8 Points (4-2)

4.) Master Wato, 8 Points (4-2)

5.) El Desperado, 8 Points (4-2)

6.) Bushi, 6 Points (3-3)

7.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 6 Points (3-3)

8.) Robbie Eagles, 4 Points (2-4)

9.) Douki, 0 Points (0-6)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-6)

