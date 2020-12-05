NJPW BOSJ 27 Results 12/5/20

Sun Arena Sendai

Kagoshima, Japan

First Match: (10) SHO vs. (0) Yuya Uemura In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Uemura goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Sho clings onto the top rope. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura slaps Sho in the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a side headlock. Sho whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura with forearm shivers. Sho decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Sho. Uemura drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Uemura goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Sho counters with a Bodyslam. Sho whips Uemura across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho kicks Uemura in the back for a two count. Sho applies The Camel Clutch. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Sho is choking Uemura with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura applies a waist lock. Sho with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura dropkicks Sho. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura sends Sho to the corner. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Sho denies The Boston Crab. Uemura rolls Sho over for a two count. Uemura kicks Sho in the gut. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Sho with the irish whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combo kicks. Uemura denies The Mid-Kick.

Uemura Uemura with a Modified Alabama Slam. Uemura applies the single leg crab. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho unloads a series of mid-kicks. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Sho. Uemura hits The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura is fired up. Sho negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with clubbing headbutts. Sho with The OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Sho with The BackStabber. Sho applies The Boston Crab. Uemura refuses to quit. Sho goes for The German Suplex, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Uemura dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura slaps Sho in the chest. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho connects with The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho plants Uemura with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Second Match: (8) Bushi vs. (2) Douki In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Douki tries to cheap shot Bushi before the bell rings. Bushi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi with The SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi stomps on Douki’s back. Bushi sends Douki back first into the steel barricade. Bushi stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi rolls Douki back into the ring. Bushi kicks Douki in the back. Bushi drops Douki with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi continues to stomp on Douki’s back. Bushi hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Douki with The FlapJack into the top rope. Douki dumps Bushi out of the ring. Douki whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Douki wraps the shirt around Bushi’s neck. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki drives Bushi crotch first into the steel ring post. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki is choking Bushi with his boot. Douki puts Bushi on the top turnbuckle. Douki is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Douki bodyslams Bushi. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki toys around with Bushi. Forearm Exchange. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Douki with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi with forearm shivers. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Douki. Bushi drops Douki with The DDT for a two count.

Bushi has Douki draped across the top strand. Bushi with another Missile Dropkick. Bushi hits The Draping DDT on the ring apron. Douki denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Bushi counters with The CodeBreaker. Bushi goes for another CodeBreaker, but Douki with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Bushi refuses to quit. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for La Luna, but Bushi rolls him over for a two count. Douki with an open palm strike Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Douki. Bushi drops Douki with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi avoids The MX. Douki plants Bushi with The Jorge Rivera Special to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Robbie Eagles vs. (10) El Desperado In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Desperado is playing mind games with Eagles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado applies a leg lock. Eagles transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker Desperado grabs a side headlock. Eagles backs Desperado into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Eagles grabs the left leg of Desperado. Eagles with a back heel trip. Eagles grapevines the legs of Desperado. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Eagles denies the irish whip. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Desperado. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Leg Lariat. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado tells Eagles to bring it. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Eagles unloads three chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Desperado hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Eagles with a Desperation Arm-Drag. Eagles rolls Desperado back into the ring.

Desperado kicks the middle rope for a two count. Desperado pie faces Eagles. Desperado stomps on the midsection of Eagles. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Eagles. Desperado with a double knee drop. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado is choking Eagles with his boot. Desperado with a Leg Drop across the left leg of Eagles. Desperado figure fours the legs of Eagles. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado toys around with Eagles. Eagles with forearm shivers. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles clips the left knee of Desperado. Eagles clotheslines the back of Desperado’s neck. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado kicks the right leg of Eagles. Eagles with a single leg dropkick. Desperado avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Desperado with a forearm smash. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Eagles kicks Desperado in the back. Eagles with The Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles rolls Desperado back into the ring. Eagles is lighting up Desperado’s chest. Eagles with The Irish Whip. Eagles with Two ShotGun Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles plays to the crowd.

Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Desperado ducks out of the way. Desperado launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Eagles slips on the top rope. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Eagles with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Eagles with another rollup for a two count. Desperado denies The Asai DDT. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles refuses to quit. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Eagles counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Eagles with a RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Desperado. Eagles follows that with The Windmill Kick. Desperado negates Turbo Backpack. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a waist lock go-behind. Eagles denies the low blow. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Desperado avoids The SuperKick. Desperado connects with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Eagles with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada vs. Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima, and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Ibushi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito applies a side headlock. Ibushi backs Naito into the ropes. Naito turns Ibushi over. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito pats Ibushi on the chest. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for a sunset flip, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Naito dodges The PK. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Ibushi with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takagi and Kojima are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Kojima. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of jabs. Takagi whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Kojima stomps on Takagi’s back. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima tags in Honma.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma lands Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma blasts Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Honma decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Honma goes for The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Takagi clears the ring. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Sanada works on the left wrist of Honma. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a tomahawk chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. LIJ with two elbow drops. Takagi with The Senton Splash for a two count. Naito kicks Honma in the chest. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi drags Honma to the corner. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito stares at Ibushi. Naito toys around with Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Sanada punches Honma in the back. Naito stomps on Honma’s back. Double Irish Whip. Honma kicks Sanada in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito applies The Full Nelson Lock. Honma kicks Takagi in the chest. Honma ducks a clothesline from Naito. Honma creates distance with The DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Honma tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Naito with three sharp elbow strikes. Naito blocks a boot from Ibushi. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s head. Naito toys around with Ibushi. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Ibushi. Combination Cabron. Naito drops Ibushi with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Naito and Ibushi are trading back and forth shots. Ibushi dives over Naito. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Sanada and Kojima are tagged in. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Sanada kicks Kojima in the gut. Sanada sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Kojima with forearm shivers. Sanada dodges The Rolling Elbow. Sanada applies a waist lock. Kojima decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Sanada with The SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Kojima back into the ring. Kojima avoids The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Kojima drops Sanada with The DDT. Ibushi knocks Takagi off the apron. Honma HeadButts Sanada. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Ibushi dumps Naito out of the ring. Sanada dropkicks Kojima. Sanada negates The Lariat. Sanada with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Kojima drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Sanda counters with Skull End. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada dropkicks Kojima. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Sanada follows that with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Naito dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada plants Kojima with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (10) Taiji Ishimori vs. (8) Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Ishimori talks smack to Tenzan. Ishimori delivers a gut punch. Ishimori shoves Wato into Tenzan. Ishimori whips Wato across the ring. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Wato dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Ishimori avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Wato runs after Ishimori. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori whips Wato into the steel barricade. Wato showcases his agility. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Wato stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato repeatedly kicks Ishimori in the back for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Wato hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Wato grabs a side wrist lock. Wato with the irish whip. Ishimori launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Ishimori knocks Wato off the top rope. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Wato. Ishimori applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishimori repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Wato. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Wato shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad.

Ishimori and Wato are trading back and forth shots. Following a wrist lock takeover, Ishimori wrenches on the left wrist of Wato. Ishimori applies a double wrist lock. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori maintains wrist control. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori repeatedly sends Wato shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori applies an arm-bar. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Wato with forearm shivers. Ishimori drops Wato with a knife edge chop. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato fires back with his combination offense. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori blocks The RoundHouse Kick. Wato avoids The Pump Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato drops Ishimori with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Ishimori rolls Wato over for a two count. Wato with a Rolling Enzuigiri.

Wato goes for The TTD, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori hits The ShoulderBuster. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Ishimori with The ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori follows that with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishimori counters with The DDT. Forearm Exchange. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Ishimori with a deep arm-drag. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wato responds with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato connects with The Recientemente. Ishimori negates The TTD. Ishimori with The Cipher Utaki. Wato negates The Bloody Cross. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Ishimori plants Wato with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (6) Ryusuke Taguchi In A Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Tournament Match

Dance off after the bell rings. Takahashi and Taguchi starts running the ropes. Takahashi dropkicks Taguchi. Taguchi denies The Apron Sunset Bomb. Taguchi sits on Takahashi’s chest. Taguchi drops Takahashi with a Running Hip Attack. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi gets back in the ring of seventeen. Taguchi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Taguchi inadvertently tied himself to the ropes. Takahashi talks smack to Taguchi. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Takahashi shoves Taguchi off the middle rope. Takahashi pulls Taguchi out of the ring. Takahashi repeted sends Taguchi chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi follows that with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies The Figure Four Headlock. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Taguchi with a flurry of overhand chops. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Takahashi counters with Two Atomic Drops. Taguchi kicks Takahashi in the face. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Takahashi avoids The Running Hip Attack. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taguchi with The Front Suplex. Taguchi drills Takahashi with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi applies a hammerlock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi avoids The SuperKick. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi slings Taguchi across the ring. Takahashi stomps Taguchi in his tracks. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Taguchi mocks Takahashi. Taguchi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi dumps Taguchi chest first on the canvas. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Taguchi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi goes for The Victory Royal, but Taguchi counters with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Taguchi with The Roll Through Ankle Lock. Takahashi kicks Taguchi in the face. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi transitions into The Triangle Choke. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi toys around with Taguchi. Palm Strike Exchange. Taguchi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Taguchi is choking Takahashi with his boot. Taguchi abuses Red Shoves five count. Takahashi slaps Taguchi in the face. Taguchi dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi SuperKicks Taguchi. Taguchi answers with another dropkick. Taguchi with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Taguchi’s pants falls down.

Taguchi rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Misfired Signature Moves. Taguchi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Takahashi fires back with forearm shivers. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Taguchi rises back on his feet. Misfired Clotheslines. Taguchi with The Western Lariat. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Takahashi counters with The Cazadora FlatLiner. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi with The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Taguchi counters with The Reverse DDT. Forearm Exchange. Taguchi denies The SuperKick. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with a Running Enzuigiri. Takahashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Taguchi with an Inside Out Lariat. Taguchi hits The Release German Suplex. Taguchi connects with The Dodon for a two count. Taguchi is shocked. Taguchi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi goes for The Time Bomb, but Takahashi rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 27 Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi, 12 Points (6-2)

2.) Taiji Ishimori, 12 Points (6-2)

3.) SHO, 12 Points (6-2)

4.) El Desperado, 12 Points (6-2)

5.) Bushi, 8 Points (4-4)

6.) Master Wato, 8 Points (4-4)

7.) Robbie Eagles, 6 Points (3-5)

8.) Ryusuke Taguchi, 6 Points (3-5)

9.) Douki, 4 Points (2-6)

10.) Yuya Uemura, 0 Points (0-8)

