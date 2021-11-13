NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/13/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Strong lockup. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Oiwa with a waist lock go-behind. Nakashima transitions into a side wrist lock. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Nakashima answers with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima transitions into a hammerlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa grabs a side headlock. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies a leg lock. Nakashima rolls Oiwa over for a two count. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima responds with a double wrist lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Oiwa applies a wrist lock. Oiwa continues to hammer down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa with a double wrist lock takedown. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima goes back to The Heel Hook. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Oiwa reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Nakashima is putting the boots to Oiwa. Nakashima applies the single leg crab. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa whips Nakashima across the ring. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima for a two count. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: Bushi vs. Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Douki applies a side headlock. Bushi reverses the hold. Douki whips Bushi across the ring. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Bushi. Bushi slips over Douki’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Bushi with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover on the floor. Bushi plays to the crowd. Bushi whips Douki into the steel barricade. Bushi stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi sends Douki back first into the barricade. Bushi rolls Douki back into the ring. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Douki’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Forearm Exchange. Douki sends Bushi tumbling to the floor. Douki with The Asai MoonSault. Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki whips Bushi into the barricade. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki whips Bushi across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Douki. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Douki bodyslams Bushi. Bushi avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. Douki kicks Bushi in the gut. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bushi stomps on Douki’s back. Bushi with a forearm smash. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi drops Douki with The DDT for a two count.

Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Bushi sends Douki to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Douki denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki kicks Bushi in the chest. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Bushi counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi with The SpringBoard Dropkick. Douki denies The CodeBreaker. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Bushi refuses to quit. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Bushi denies Suplex De Luna. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks Douki into the ropes. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Douki counters with an uppercut. Douki with The Spinning Side Slam. Douki plants Bushi with Suplex De Luna to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Ishimori before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s back and chest. Kanemaru slams Ishimori’s head on the ring apron. Ishimori with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Ishimori rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishimori stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Kanemaru. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori denies The Spinning DDT. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru avoids The YES! Lock. Kanemaru regroups on the outside. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the gut. Kanemaru tosses Ishimori around the ringside area. Ishimori dumps Kanemaru face first on the barricade.

Both guys avoid the referee’s twenty count. Ishimori with a Shotgun Meteora. Ishimori drops Kanemaru with The Arm-Breaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori goes for The 450 Splash, but Kanemaru ducks out of the way. Kanemaru exits the ring. Ishimori with a toe kick. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori sends Kanemaru back first into the barricade. Ishimori goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru sends Ishimori shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru threw a Young Lion into Ishimori before the referee’s twenty count to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Count-Out

Fourth Match: Robbie Eagles vs. Ryusuke Taguchi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Eagles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taguchi with a single leg takedown. Taguchi applies a leg lock. Eagles reverses the hold. Taguchi rolls Eagles over for a one count. Taguchi bends the left ankle of Eagles. Test Of Strength. Eagles slaps Taguchi in the chest. Eagles with The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Taguchi. Taguchi starts making Eagles run the ropes. Eagles returns the favor. Taguchi lures Eagles to the outside. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi teases a dive. Taguchi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Eagles with a knee drop. Eagles stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Eagles targets the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles unloads two knife edge chops. Eagles repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Eagles is lighting up Taguchi’s chest. Eagles rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Eagles applies a hammerlock with his legs. Eagles grapevines legs of Taguchi. Eagles slams Taguchi’s knees on the canvas for a one count.

Taguchi with three overhand chops. Eagles kicks Taguchi in the chest. Eagles with The Shotgun Meteora. Taguchi kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Taguchi. Eagles with another Shotgun Meteora. Eagles rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles toys around with Taguchi. Taguchi attacks the midsection of Eagles. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Eagles counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Eagles with a Running Hip Attack. Taguchi with The Slingshot Pescado to the outside. Taguchi delivers The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi follows that with a Running Bulldog. Taguchi goes for The La Magistral, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Eagles goes for The La Magistral, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi ducks under two clotheslines from Eagles. Eagles avoids The Hip Attack. Taguchi launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Taguchi.

Taguchi denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles with a pinning combination for a two count. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Taguchi rolls Eagles over for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Eagles denies Dodon. Rollup Exchange. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Eagles sends Taguchi face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Eagles counters with The Atomic Drop. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Taguchi. Eagles with an Overhead Kick. Taguchi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Eagles unloads a series of mid-kicks. Taguchi drops Eagles with The Hip Attack. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi denies The Asai DDT. Taguchi with a Modified Chicken Wing GutBuster. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles connects with The Asai DDT for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Taguchi. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Taguchi gets his knees up in the air. Taguchi with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles kicks Taguchi in the chest. Taguchi negates The Turbo Backpack. Taguchi plants Eagles with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo vs. Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Phantasmo mocks Wato’s kickboxing skills. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato applies a side headlock. Wato with a side headlock takeover. Phantasmo answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Phantasmo tugs on Wato’s hair. Phantasmo with a side headlock takeover. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo struts over Wato’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato grabs a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Wato across the ring. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Phantasm. Phantasmo sends Wato into the ropes. Wato goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Wato. Wato shoves Phantasmo. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Phantasmo slaps Wato in the back. Wato leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Phantasmo. Wato uppercuts Phantasmo. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Wato with a Running Headscissors Takeover that sends Phantasmo to the floor.

Phantasmo avoids The Tornillo. Wato mocks Phantasmo. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Wato with a forearm smash. Haymaker Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Snap Mare Takeover/Back Kick Exchange. Wato unloads a series of mid-kicks in the corner. The referee admonishes Wato. Wato sends Phantasmo to the corner. Phantasmo dives over Wato. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Wato. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Wato ducks out of the way. Phantasmo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo rolls Wato over for a two count. Wato ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Wato with the backslide cover for a two count. Phantasmo stomps on Wato’s fingers. Phantasmo slams the right hand of Wato on the ring apron for a two count. Phantasmo starts bending Wato’s fingers. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo slaps Wato in the chest. Back Rake Party for a two count. Phantasmo hammers down on the right hand of Wato.

Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Wato side steps Phantasmo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Wato with forearm shivers. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Phantasmo kicks Wato in the chest. Phantasmo drops Wato with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo whips Wato across the ring. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Phantasmo in the face. Wato sends Phantasmto the apron. Wato ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Wato with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Wato rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Wato prepares for The RPP. Phantasmo wisely rolls himself to the other side of the ring. Wato blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Wato goes for a Bodyslam, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Wato decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Wato counters with The Bridging Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Yoh starts thing off with The Slingshot Pescado before the bell rings. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Yoh rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi denies The Butterfly Suplex. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yoh with a waist lock go-behind. Takahashi decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh with another forearm knockdown. Yoh follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it.

Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yoh applies a waist lock. Yoh avoids the back fist. Yoh uppercuts Takahashi. SuperKick Exchange. Takashi sends Yoh into the ropes. Takahashi with a Snap German Suplex. Yoh rises back on his feet. Takahashi clotheslines Yoh. Yoh fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yoh rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi turns Yoh over. Yoh denies The Time Bomb II. Yoh hits The Dragon Suplex. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi rolls Yoh over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Himoru Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: El Desperado vs. SHO In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Sho is playing mind games with Desperado. Desperado backs Sho into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Seems like Sho doesn’t want to fight. Desperado tells Sho to bring it. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Sho with a Back Body Drop. Sho stomps on Desperado’s back. Sho rakes the eyes of Desperado. Sho stomps on Desperado’s face. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Desperado around the top rope. Desperado unloads three knife edge chops. Sho rocks Desperado with a forearm smash. Sho sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado kicks Sho in the face. Desperado side steps Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho launches Desperado over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Desperado avoids The PK. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Desperado slams the left knee of Sho on the ring apron.

Desperado tugs on Sho’s hair. Desperado throws Sho into the steel barricade. Desperado slams the left knee of Sho on the floor. Desperado kicks Sho in the back. Desperado wraps the left leg of Sho around the steel ring post. Sho kicks Desperado into the barricade. Sho blasts Desperado with The PK. Sho sends Desperado back first into the barricade. Sho uses the bottom turnbuckle bar as a weapon. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Desperado around the barricade. Sho repeatedly kicks the barricade for added pressure. Desperado gets back into the ring at the count of eighteen. Desperado heads to the outside. Sho repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Sho is choking Desperado with his boot. Desperado drives Sho back first into the barricade. Sho stomps on Desperado’s back. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Desperado grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Sho continues to choke Desperado with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes Sho. Desperado is fighting from underneath. Sho rakes the eyes of Desperado. Sho throws Desperado into the canvas. Sho slams Desperado’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho goes back to choking Desperado with his boot.

Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho starts bending Desperado’s fingers. Desperado goes for a Bodyslam, but Sho counters with The Kimura Lock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho delivers multiple chair shots. Red Shoes snatches the chair out of Sho’s hands. Sho rolls Desperado back into the ring. Desperado kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Sho. Desperado with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado is choking Sho with his boot. Desperado gives Sho a chair receipt. Desperado throws Sho into the barricade. Desperado rolls Sho back into the ring. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado blocks a boot from Sho. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a Knee Drop on the left knee of Sho. Desperado stands on the left knee of Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Sho.

Sho thrust kicks the left knee of Desperado. Desperado avoids The Punt. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho goes back to The Kimura Lock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with The Mid-Kick. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Desperado counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho Spears Desperado. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Sho apples The Kimura Lock. Sho transitions into The Snake Bite. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado HeadButts Sho. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Sho. Desperado connects with The Guittara De La Muerte for a two count. Sho denies Pinche Loco. Sho with The Cross-Armed PileDriver for a two count. Red Shoes gets distracted by Dick Togo. Sho grabs a wrench. Desperado shoves Sho into Togo. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Sho runs Desperado into Red Shoes. Desperado denies the low blow. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Togo wraps the choker around Desperado’s neck. Sho nails Desperado with the wrench. Sho plants Desperado with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– SHO (1-0)

– Hiromu Takahashi (1-0)

– Master Wato (1-0)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (1-0)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-0)

– Douki (1-0)

– El Desperado (0-1)

– YOH (0-1)

– El Phantasmo (0-1)

– Robbie Eagles (0-1)

– Taiji Ishimori (0-1)

– Bushi (0-1)

Checkout Episode 283 of The Hoots Podcast