NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 11/15/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa with a fireman’s carry takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Oiwa with a deep arm-drag. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. Fujita with a waist lock takedown. Fujita grabs a side headlock. Oiwa brings Fujita down to the mat. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Fujita with a single leg pick. Fujita goes back to a leg lock. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Chop Exchange. Fujita drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Fujita applies a Heel Hook. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Fujita continues to stomp on the left knee of Oiwa. Fujita repeatedly slams the left knee of Oiwa on the canvas. Fujita goes back to The Heel Hook. Fujita is relentless with these stomps. Fujita toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa hits The SpineBuster. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with a double wrist lock takedown. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s back. Oiwa hammers down the left shoulder of Fujita. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fujita refuses to quit. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa continues to stomp on Fujita’s chest. Third Forearm Exchange. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Oiwa. Fujita with a Back Body Drop. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa for a two count. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita clotheslines Oiwa. Fujita repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita bodyslams Oiwa. Fujita goes back to The Boston Crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (0-1) YOH vs. (1-0) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Douki kicks Yoh in the gut. Douki applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Douki across the ring. Yoh leapfrogs over Douki. Douki applies a waist lock. Yoh with a back elbow smash. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh dives over Douki. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh dropkicks Douki. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh whips Douki across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Douki avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Douki kicks Yoh in the gut. Douki sends Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki whips Yoh into the barricade. Douki rolls Yoh back into the ring. Douki with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Douki applies a full nelson lock with his legs. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Douki bodyslams Yoh. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh whips Douki across the ring. Yoh goes for a dropkick, but Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki slaps Yoh in the chest. Yoh dropkicks Douki. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh rocks Douki with a forearm smash. Douki kicks Yoh in the face. Douki with a shoulder block. Yoh denies The Day Break.

Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rolls Yoh over for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yoh transitions into a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Douki. Yoh SuperKicks Douki. Yoh with Two German Suplex’s for a two count. Douki denies The Direct Drive. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh uppercuts Douki. Douki responds with a Running Lariat. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Yoh denies The Burning Hammer. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki uppercuts Yoh. Yoh SuperKicks Douki. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki with The SitOut Gory Bomb. Douki plants Yoh with The Suplex De Luna to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-0) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. (0-1) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi is playing mind games with Bushi. Taguchi blocks a boot from Bushi. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Bushi reverses the hold. Taguchi whips Bushi across the ring. Taguchi repeatedly drops down on the canvas. Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Taguchi with two hip attacks. Taguchi sends Bushi to the corner. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi launches Taguchi over the rope. Taguchi gets crotched on the top rope. Bushi kicks the top rope. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi sends Taguchi to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. Bushi applies The Ring Post Stretch. Bushi dumps Taguchi crotch first on the steel barricade. As if that wasn’t enough, Bushi kicks the barricade for added pressure. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Taguchi regroups on the outside. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Taguchi. Bushi rolls Taguchi back into the ring.

Bushi continues to attack the nether regions of Taguchi. Bushi applies a Modified Butterfly Lock. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Bushi starts spanking Taguchi. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Bushi counters with The Atomic Drop. Bushi applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi drops Bushi with The Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Taguchi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi avoids the low dropkick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Taguchi in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi side steps Bushi into the red turnbuckle pad.

Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Bushi drops Taguchi with The DDT for a two count. Taguchi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taguchi with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Bushi goes for the backslide cover, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Bushi counters with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Bushi counters with The Atomic Drop. Bushi wraps the right leg of Taguchi around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Taguchi. Bushi with The Draping BackStabber. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Taguchi with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Bushi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (0-1) Robbie Eagles vs. (1-0) Master Wato In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wato applies a side headlock. Wato with a side headlock takeover. Eagles answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles backs Wato into the ropes. Wato turns Eagles over. The referee calls for a clean break. Wato pats Eagles on the chest. Strong lockup. Eagles applies a side headlock. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato avoids the knee drop. Eagles sends Wato into the ropes. Eagles leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Eagles. Wato ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Wato goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Eagles cartwheels back onto his feet. Eagles kicks Wato in the gut. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Wato. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. Chop/Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Eagles blocks a boot from Wato. Palm Strike Exchange. Eagles with a drop toe hold. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles kicks Wato in the back. Wato is pissed.

Wato blocks a boot from Eagles. Wato wraps the right leg of Eagles around the middle rope. Wato kicks out the legs of Eagles. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles answers with a Spin Kick. Wato regroups on the outside. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato dives over Eagles. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Wato. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Eagles goes back to The Ron Miller Special. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles with two forearm smashes. Eagles repeatedly kicks the left knee of Wato. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Wato leapfrogs over Eagles. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Eagles. Wato uppercuts Eagles. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Misfired Kicks. Both men are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Second Hamstring Kick Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Eagles kicks out the legs of Wato.. Eagles with a series of mid-kicks. Eagles with a Running Knee Strike. Eagles follows that with Two Shotgun Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles with a Knee Drop on the back of Wato’s left knee. Eagles plays to the crowd.

Wato avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato blocks a boot from Eagles. Wato goes for a Bodyslam, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Wato dropkicks Eagles to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Eagles back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato SuperKicks Eagles for a two count. Eagles avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a single leg kick. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Wato with The Big Boot. Wato denies The Ron Miller Special. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Eagles with The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Wato dodges The Windmill Kick. Wato drops Eagles with The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Eagles denies The Recientemente. Wato applies The Octopus Stretch. Wato denies The Turbo Backpack. Wato sends Eagles into the ropes. Wato dodges The Big Boot. Wato sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Wato decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Wato. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles gets Wato in position for The Ron Miller Special. Wato goes for the inside cradle, but Eagles rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Robbie Eagles via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (0-1) El Phantasmo vs. (1-0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru refuses to shake Phantasmo’s hands. Kanemaru attacks Phantasmo from behind. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Phantasmo reverses the hold. Kanemaru whips Phantasmo across the ring. Kanemaru drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo off the top turnbuckle. Kanemaru dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Phantasmo avoids the outside attack. Kanemaru side steps The Curb Stomp. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Phantasmo for a one count. Kanemaru whips Phantasmo across the ring. Kanemaru scores the elbow knockdown. Kanemaru with a running dropkick. Kanemaru rams his boot across Phantasmo’s face. Kanemaru drives his elbow into Phantasmo’s face. Kanemaru applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo with elbows into the midsection of Kanemaru. Phantasmo avoids the low dropkick. Phantasmo with clubbing axe handle strikes for a two count. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s hands. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo shows off his athleticism. Phantasmo rakes the back of Kanemaru for a two count.

Phantasmo drives his knee into Kanemaru’s back. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Kanemaru. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Phantasmo applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo goes back to the rear chin lock. Phantasmo starts biting Kanemaru’s fingers. Phantasmo transitions into a front face lock. Kanemaru with elbows into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Phantasmo and Kanemaru plays hop potato with the referee. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Phantasmo continues to attack the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Kanemaru with a Running Enzuigiri. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count.

Phantasmo avoids Deep Impact. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru denies The Spinning NeckBreaker. Kanemaru whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kanemaru bodyslams Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids The MoonSault. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Phantasmo with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The Sudden Death, but Kanemaru ducks out of the way. Phantasmo with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo dives off the steel barricade. Kanemaru drops Phantasmo with The British Fall on the floor. Phantasmo shoves Yuto Nakashima into Kanemaru. Kanemaru gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Kanemaru dodges The V-Trigger. Kanemaru rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death. Kanemaru denies The CR II. Rollup Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Eye Poke Exchange. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Phantasmo. Kanemaru delivers the low blow. Kanemaru with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-0) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (1-0) SHO In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Sho is playing mind games with Takahashi. Takahashi backs Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi with another corner clothesline. Sho regroups on the outside. Takahashi dives off the ring apron. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi tosses Sho around the ringside area. Takahashi with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Sho denies The Apron Sunset Bomb. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Sho wraps a t-shirt around Takahashi’s face. Sho is choking Takahashi with his boot. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the barricade. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Sho repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Sho applies a deep hammerlock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sho continues to stomp on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the bottom rope. Sho repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi with three open hand chops. Sho rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Sho is choking Takahashi with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Takahashi fires back with three chops. Sho repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana that sends Sho to the floor. Takahashi with a Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Takahashi sends Sho back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho launches Takahashi over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Shop dropkicks Takahashi off the apron. Takahashi denies The PK. Takahashi with The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sho ducks under two chops from Takahashi. Sho goes for The Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Takahashi counters with The Flatliner for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Sho lands back on his feet. Takahashi denies The Spear. Sho starts bending Takahashi’s fingers. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho shoves the referee towards Takahashi. Sho Spears Takahashi. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sho goes for The Cross Armed PileDriver, but Takahashi counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Takahashi kicks Sho in the chest. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho with another Release German Suplex. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sho counters with The PowerBomb. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho hits The Cross Armed PileDriver for a two count. Takahashi denies Shock Arrow. Sho goes for The BrainBuster, but Takahashi counters with The DDT. Sho grabs the wrench. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho denies The Victory Royal. Takahashi with Two SuperKicks. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi with The Victory Royal. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho shoves Takahashi into the referee. Sho delivers the low blow. Dick Togo wraps the choker around Takahashi’s neck. Yujiro Takahashi nails Takahashi with the pimp stick. EVIL walks down to the ring. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL. Sho makes Takahashi pass out to The Snake Bite. After the match, Sho refuses to let go of the hold. Shingo Takagi storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (2-0) SHO via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: (0-1) El Desperado vs. (0-1) Taiji Ishimori In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Chain grappling exchange. Desperado applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with a drop toe hold. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Desperado backs Ishimori into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori applies a headscissors neck lock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado denies the irish whip. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado shoves Red Shoes towards Ishimori. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado slaps Ishimori in the face. Desperado slams Ishimori’s head on the steel ring post. Desperado whips Ishimori into the steel barricade. Desperado grabs a steel chair. Red Shoes admonishes Desperado. Desperado drives Ishimori back first into the steel barricade. Desperado rolls Ishimori back into the ring.

Desperado stomps on Ishimori’s back. Ishimori with three overhand chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with a deep arm-drag. Ishimori with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Ishimori punches Desperado in the back. Ishimori whips Desperado into the barricade. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the ring post. Ishimori smashes a chair on the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado resets Red Shoes twenty count. Ishimori stands on the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori whips Desperado into the exposed steel. Toe Kick Exchange. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori with an elbow drop across the back of Desperado’s neck. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Desperado around the barricade. Ishimori kicks the barricade for added pressure.

Ishimori is picking Desperado apart. Ishimori rolls Desperado back into the ring. Ishimori brings Desperado down to the mat. Ishimori applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori transitions into a hammerlock. Ishimori drives his knee into Desperado’s back. Desperado with three overhand chops. Ishimori teep kicks Desperado into the ropes. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori with two arm-ringers. Desperado goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori slaps Desperado in the back of the head. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ishimori. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori denies The SpineBuster.

Ishimori leapfrogs over Desperado. Ishimori starts favoring his left knee. Ishimori sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Ishimori lands The Orihara MoonSault. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the ring post. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The ShoulderBreaker for a two count. Desperado denies The YES! Lock. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado goes for Pinche Lock, but Ishimori counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Desperado rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Desperado denies The Bloody Cross. Desperado rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with The La Mistica. Ishimori makes Desperado tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: (1-1) Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Updated Standings

– SHO (2-0)

– Master Wato (2-0)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-0)

– Douki (2-0)

– Taiji Ishimori (1-1)

– Hiromu Takahashi (1-1)

– Robbie Eagles (1-1)

– Bushi (1-1)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1)

– El Desperado (0-2)

– El Phantasmo (0-2)

– YOH (0-2)

